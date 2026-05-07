All 107 TVK MLAs To Resign If DMK, AIADMK Try To Form Government: Sources

Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam or TVK warned this evening that every MLA of the party will resign if either of the two Dravida parties -- MK Stalin's DMK or E Palaniswami's AIADMK -- try to stake claim to form government in Tamil Nadu, sources have said. The decision came on the heels of two crucial meetings in the DMK and AIADMK camps. The TVK now suspects that the two parties are colluding to form government in the state, cutting out the party that has got the popular vote.

The TVK, which won 108 seats -- two of them by Vijay -- has 107 MLAs and argues that as the single-largest party, it should be invited by the Governor to form government.

But earlier today, Governor RV Arlekar refused to allow Vijay to stake claim, saying he does not have the numbers. He also did not accept the plan Vijay had presented to reach the majority mark. Sources said the meet - the second in two days - ended with the Governor insisting that the actor-politician provide letters of support from 118 legislators.

A communique from Raj Bhavan said the Governor "explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established".

The TVK needs 10 more seats to hit the majority mark and already has the support of Congress, which has five MLAs. Talks are on with the Left and a few smaller parties for the balance of seats.

Is DMK Planning An Alternate Government

The DMK held a meeting earlier today, where it passed four resolutions, one of them authorising party chief MK Stalin to take "emergency decisions". Regarding the resolution, the DMK said, "Our primary aim is to avert another election, to have a stable government and not give room to communal forces".

Calling the lack of majority a "complicated crisis", the DMK has asked all its MLAs to remain in Chennai.