US-Iran Ceasefire Live Updates: The US and Iran have traded fire over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and the United Arab Emirates reported attacks for the first time since the ceasefire was declared nearly a month ago.

Fire broke out at the UAE's major oil industry zone in Fujairah after a drone attack.

The attacks shattered a period of relative calm in the Middle East since the ceasefire took effect on April 8, pausing more than two months of intense fighting.

Here Are Live Updates On US-Iran Ceasefire: