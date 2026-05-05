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US-Iran Ceasefire Live Updates: The US and Iran have traded fire over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and the United Arab Emirates reported attacks for the first time since the ceasefire was declared nearly a month ago.

Fire broke out at the UAE's major oil industry zone in Fujairah after a drone attack.

The attacks shattered a period of relative calm in the Middle East since the ceasefire took effect on April 8, pausing more than two months of intense fighting.

Here Are Live Updates On US-Iran Ceasefire:

May 05, 2026 08:03 (IST)
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Trump's "Will Blow Off The Face Of Earth" Warning To Iran, Tehran Responds

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran will be "blown off the face of the Earth" if they attack US vessels escorting stranded ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's statement came a day after he announced an operation -- Project Freedom -- to escort trapped vessels through the key route.

May 05, 2026 08:00 (IST)
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3 Indians Injured In Drone Attack By Iran In UAE's Fujairah

Three Indians were injured after a drone attack from Iran caused a fire at a major UAE oil industry zone.

May 05, 2026 07:58 (IST)
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US-Iran War Live Updates: UAE Reports Drone Attacks

The UAE said it came under a barrage of missiles and drones from Iran.

"These attacks represent a dangerous escalation and an unacceptable transgression, posing a direct threat to the state's security, stability, and the safety of its territories," the UAE's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The UAE also said a strike targeted an energy installation in the emirate of Fujairah.

May 05, 2026 07:57 (IST)
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US-Iran Ceasefire Live Updates: Ceasefire On Brink As US, Iran Trade Fire

A ceasefire between Iran and the United States risks collapse as the two countries traded fire over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

A US admiral said American forces sank six small Iranian ships. The Islamic republic denied any combat vessels had been hit, but accused the US of killing civilians on boats.

US forces "attacked two small boats carrying people... they martyred five civilian passengers and must be held accountable for their crime," Iranian state TV posted on Telegram.

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