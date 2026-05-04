West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes will begin soon for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, with the Trinamool seeking a straight fourth term against a stronger-than-before BJP. This is the first election after a record deletion of voters under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.
Defending its bastion, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is in a direct showdown with the BJP, the face of which is the Chief Minister's former lieutenant, now a fiery Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari. Other players include the Congress and Left front; adding a twist to the political dynamics is a new party formed by suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir, who had shot to limelight with his initiative to build a mosque named after the Babri.
Bengal voted in two phases on April 23 and 29, with repolling ordered in Falta constituency and some booths elsewhere.
The Assembly Math
The West Bengal Assembly has 294 seats. To form the government, a simple majority of 148 seats is needed. Any party or coalition of parties must gain the magic figure to win the election.
Exit polls have failed to project a clear winner this time.
In 2021, Trinamool won 215 seats while the BJP made deeper inroads in Bengal and ended up bagging 77 seats, becoming the main opposition party for the first time in the state assembly. The Congress and the Left were zero. Chief Minister Banerjee lost to LoP Adhikari in Nandigram but was later elected through a bypoll from Bhabanipur.
Adhikari has this time brought the fight to Banerjee's doorstep in Bhabanipur, which is going to steal the focus this counting session.
But the heat was felt throughout Bengal, for what was an intense battle of ideologies, grassroots politics, aggressive promises of doles and development, and fresh calls of change in a state where the Left fortress fell 15 years ago.
Every second, the results get closer. Until then, stayed tuned to live updates.
Follow LIVE Updates on West Bengal Election Results 2026:
West Bengal Election Results LIVE: BJP, Trinamool Workers Clash Ahead Of Counting
An argument broke out this morning between the counting agents of Trinamool and BJP outside the counter centre at Sakhawat Memorial School in Bhabanipur assembly constituency. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari are in direct contest today.
Counting of votes for 293 Assembly constituencies of the state will begin at 8 AM today.
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: A verbal argument broke out between the counting agents of TMC and BJP outside the counter centre at Sakhawat Memorial School in Bhabanipur assembly constituency.— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026
Counting of votes for 293 Assembly constituencies of the state will begin at 8 AM… pic.twitter.com/cvJOrqHC6i
West Bengal Election Results LIVE: What Exit Polls Have Said
Exit polls have failed to project a clear winner this time. A total of seven pollsters, have released their numbers, out of which, four have projected the BJP is poised to come to power in the state for the first time. But exit polls cannot always be trusted. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
West Bengal Election Results LIVE: What It Needs To Win Bengal?
The West Bengal Assembly has 294 seats. To form the government, a simple majority of 148 seats is needed. Any party or coalition of parties must gain the magic figure to win the election. All major parties have contested on their own this time, with high ambitions and big stakes.
West Bengal Election Results LIVE: Who Are The Players?
The election discourse was by large dominated by only the Trinamool and the BJP. For Mamata Banerjee, it's both -- a battle of survival and one of prestige. For the BJP, it's one of its most powerful efforts to win a state it has never won. While Banerjee leads the Trinamool, the BJP's face has largely been Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, and the party's new Bengal chief Shamik Bhattacharya. Other players include the Congress and Left front; adding a twist to the political dynamics is a new party formed by suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir, who had shot to limelight with his initiative to build a mosque named after the Babri.
West Bengal Election Results LIVE: The SIR Factor
This was the first election in West Bengal after a record 90 lakh deletions in voter rolls under the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR). While the BJP has backed the SIR done by the EC as a just exercise to remove duplicate voters or those who have shifted or died, the Trinamool has alleged targeted and wrongful removals.
West Bengal Election Results LIVE: Trinamool In Power For Last 15 Years
Trinamool has been in power in West Bengal since the fall of the Left in 2011. The calls of 'poriborton' (change) were led by Mamata Banerjee, emboldened by the success of her protest campaigns against land acquisitions in Singur and Nandigram. Breaking the Left fortress after 34 years, Banerjee had cemented hers as Bengal's biggest and most known political face for the past 15 years.
Bengal Results Live: What Happens At Counting Centres
- EVMs are brought out of strong rooms
- But first postal ballots are counted at 8 am; EVMs follow thereafter
- RO ensures that the paper seal on each control unit is intact and total votes polled match those mentioned in Form 17C
- RO matches the unique ID and seal on every control unit in the presence of candidates' representatives
- On pressing a button, the control unit shows the number of votes received for each candidate.
- The figures are noted down in Part II of Form 17C after showing to the counting supervisor and polling agents
- The counting supervisor and polling agents of each candidate must sign Form 17C which mentions the candidate-wise result of each control unit. It is then sent to the RO who compiles a final result sheet
West Bengal Election Results LIVE: The Pre-Counting Exercise
The Returning Officer (RO), usually a government or local authority officer nominated by the Election Commission, is responsible for conducting elections in a constituency. This includes counting of votes too. The lock of the strong room in each constituency is opened around 7 am by the RO officer and the ECI's Special Observer. The EVMs are taken out in the presence of candidates or representatives of each contesting party. Then the counting begins.
West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting Begins Shortly
The counting of votes will start at 8 am for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026. Follow latest updates during the counting process only on NDTV.com, India's most trusted news website. Click here for more details on the West Bengal elections