West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes will begin soon for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, with the Trinamool seeking a straight fourth term against a stronger-than-before BJP. This is the first election after a record deletion of voters under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

Defending its bastion, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is in a direct showdown with the BJP, the face of which is the Chief Minister's former lieutenant, now a fiery Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari. Other players include the Congress and Left front; adding a twist to the political dynamics is a new party formed by suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir, who had shot to limelight with his initiative to build a mosque named after the Babri.

Bengal voted in two phases on April 23 and 29, with repolling ordered in Falta constituency and some booths elsewhere.

The Assembly Math

The West Bengal Assembly has 294 seats. To form the government, a simple majority of 148 seats is needed. Any party or coalition of parties must gain the magic figure to win the election.

Exit polls have failed to project a clear winner this time.

In 2021, Trinamool won 215 seats while the BJP made deeper inroads in Bengal and ended up bagging 77 seats, becoming the main opposition party for the first time in the state assembly. The Congress and the Left were zero. Chief Minister Banerjee lost to LoP Adhikari in Nandigram but was later elected through a bypoll from Bhabanipur.

Adhikari has this time brought the fight to Banerjee's doorstep in Bhabanipur, which is going to steal the focus this counting session.

But the heat was felt throughout Bengal, for what was an intense battle of ideologies, grassroots politics, aggressive promises of doles and development, and fresh calls of change in a state where the Left fortress fell 15 years ago.

Every second, the results get closer. Until then, stayed tuned to live updates.

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