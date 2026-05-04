Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes will be held today for the Puducherry Assembly elections, which were conducted on April 9 in a single phase across all 30 constituencies.

The polls witnessed a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and the BJP, and the opposition alliance comprising the Congress and its regional partners.

A record voter turnout of 89.87% was reported, marking the highest participation ever in the Union Territory since its merger with India in 1964.

Politics in Puducherry has swung frequently, and this time it appeared to have shifted towards the AINRC-led NDA government, with four exit polls predicting a win for the combine. The alliance, led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, was projected to secure between 16 and 25 seats.

None of the polls gave the NDA fewer than 16 seats, which is the majority mark. The Congress-led bloc was projected to win between four and 12 seats, as it sought to wrest power from the ruling government in the Union Territory.

Here Are The Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: