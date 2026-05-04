Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes will be held today for the Puducherry Assembly elections, which were conducted on April 9 in a single phase across all 30 constituencies.
The polls witnessed a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and the BJP, and the opposition alliance comprising the Congress and its regional partners.
A record voter turnout of 89.87% was reported, marking the highest participation ever in the Union Territory since its merger with India in 1964.
Politics in Puducherry has swung frequently, and this time it appeared to have shifted towards the AINRC-led NDA government, with four exit polls predicting a win for the combine. The alliance, led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, was projected to secure between 16 and 25 seats.
None of the polls gave the NDA fewer than 16 seats, which is the majority mark. The Congress-led bloc was projected to win between four and 12 seats, as it sought to wrest power from the ruling government in the Union Territory.
Here Are The Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates:
Puducherry Election Results LIVE: Assembly Election Results 2026: Timing, Live Coverage And Where To Watch
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the results of the Assembly elections 2026 in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry on May 4.
Counting of votes is expected to start early in the morning at 8 am under tight security arrangements, and the results are likely to be out by the end of the day. Trends are likely to emerge within the first few hours.
Puducherry Election Results LIVE: Security Tightened At Polytechnic College As Vote Counting Begins Today
#WATCH | Puduchery Assembly Elections | Security arrangements have been put in place at the counting centre set up at Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College in Puduchery, where votes for several key Assembly constituencies will be counted today. pic.twitter.com/m0KArSQ0XB— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026
Puducherry Election Results LIVE: Puducherry Recorded Nearly 90% Voter Turnout
Polling for all 30 Assembly constituencies across the Union Territory - including Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam - was held in a single phase on April 9. Officials reported an unprecedented turnout of nearly 90 per cent, signalling strong voter mobilisation and intense political engagement across regions.
Puducherry Election Results LIVE: NDA Eyes Back-To-Back Win In Puducherry In 3-Cornered Fight
The election has witnessed a triangular contest, with the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy and his All India N.R. Congress, seeking a second consecutive term. The NDA coalition includes the Bharatiya Janata Party and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), led by Jose Charles Martin, son of lottery baron Santiago Martin, with the alliance banking on governance, welfare delivery and stability.