Shashi Tharoor Asked "Who Will Be Kerala Chief Minister?" What He Told NDTV

As vote counting progressed in the Kerala Assembly elections held on April 9, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the electorate had voted decisively for change and expressed confidence that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would form a comfortable majority government.

Speaking to NDTV, Tharoor stated: "They have voted decisively for change, even when individual ministers or MLAs of the ruling front may have been popular. People have voted against them because they recognise that voting for them would merely mean a continuation of misgovernance. That's an amazing sign of the maturity of the electorate, and I think we have every reason to be saying that the result is better than expected, and we should be forming a comfortable majority government here."

When asked who would become the next Chief Minister of Kerala, Tharoor said, "Look, I mean the honest answer is that I have no clue because the truth is the way it works in our party is that you will actually have a consultation amongst the victorious MLAs by a representative, the Congress president, and then you will find the high command making the final decision. ... the fact that we have an abundance of talent is a good sign."

Tharoor added that it was not merely a question of forming the government, which the UDF had been expecting, but of achieving what he described as a historic majority. He noted that the UDF was leading in 99 seats, a level of performance that had not occurred in a very long time, and said the party was looking forward to confirmation of an "amazing result".