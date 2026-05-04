Himachal 12th Result LIVE: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is set to announce the Plus two/Class 12 board examination result today at 11 am for all streams- Arts, Science and Commerce. Students can check and download their marksheets via the NDTV result checker at ndtv.com/education/results, on the board's official website hpbose.org and DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.
The NDTV result checker provides instant HPBOSE 12th 2026 marksheets while avoiding heavy traffic on official websites.
Minimum Marks Required
A minimum of 33 per cent marks is mandatory to clear the Plus Two examination, failing which students will be required to take compartment examinations.
The Himachal 12th board examinations were held between March and April, 2026 across the state.
How To Download HPBOSE 12th Result Via NDTV?
- Visit NDTV at ndtv.com/education/results.
- On the homepage, click on "Himachal Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026".
- Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".
- Your Class 12 marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
Students can scan the QR code provided below to instantly check their scores and marksheet while avoiding heavy traffic on official website.
Check Your HPBOSE 12th Marksheet Directly Via QR Code
HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Official Websites To Download
MBOSE HSSLC 2026 Result LIVE: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet
Personal Details:
- Student's Name
- Roll Number (Unique ID)
- Parents' Name (Mother and Father)
- Date of Birth (as per board records)
- School Name & Code
Academic Performance Details:
- Subject Names and Codes
- Theory Marks
- Practical/Internal Assessment Marks
- Total Marks
- Positional Grade
- Total Percentage/CGPA
Result Status:
- Qualifying Status (Pass, Fail, or Compartment)
- Division (First, Second, Third)
HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How To Download HPBOSE 12th Result Via DigiLocker?
Visit the official website digilocker.gov.in.
Click on "Class XII Marksheet" and then on "H. P. Board Of School Education" and then again on "Class XII Marksheet".
Enter your roll number and date of birth.
Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Nearly 2 Lakh Students Await
Around 2 lakh students are eagerly awaiting their plus-two/Class 12 results, set to be declared at 11 am.
HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How To Download Result Via Official Website?
Visit the official website at hpbose.org.
On the homepage, click on "Results" and then on "HPSOS 12th Result 2026".
Enter your roll number and click on "Search".
Your marksheet will be shown on the screen.