Himachal 12th Result LIVE: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is set to announce the Plus two/Class 12 board examination result today at 11 am for all streams- Arts, Science and Commerce. Students can check and download their marksheets via the NDTV result checker at ndtv.com/education/results, on the board's official website hpbose.org and DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.

The NDTV result checker provides instant HPBOSE 12th 2026 marksheets while avoiding heavy traffic on official websites.

Minimum Marks Required

A minimum of 33 per cent marks is mandatory to clear the Plus Two examination, failing which students will be required to take compartment examinations.

The Himachal 12th board examinations were held between March and April, 2026 across the state.

How To Download HPBOSE 12th Result Via NDTV?

Visit NDTV at ndtv.com/education/results.

On the homepage, click on "Himachal Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026".

Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".

Your Class 12 marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Students can scan the QR code provided below to instantly check their scores and marksheet while avoiding heavy traffic on official website.

Check Your HPBOSE 12th Marksheet Directly Via QR Code