No Case Against Minor Accused Of Abusing PM Modi: Delhi Police Sources

The Delhi Police have decided not to file a case against a minor girl who was accused of using expletives directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a viral video during the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar last month, sources told NDTV on Sunday.

The Noida Police had filed a "Zero" First Information Report (FIR) against the minor over the profane remarks against PM Modi. The FIR identified her as a 25-year-old woman. However, she clarified in an apology video later that she was just 15 and had made the comments under the influence of "others" at the protest site.

"I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things. This is my first and last mistake. I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me," she said earlier this week.

Amid appeals for leniency on social media, PM Modi said on Friday that he forgave "misguided children" who abused him.

"Punishing them and dragging them through courts and harassing them will not change the circumstances. I want to forgive them. I request society also to accept what I am saying," he said in an Instagram reel.

Also read: 'Want To Forgive Them': PM Modi On Students Who Abused Him At Jantar Mantar

Mother Appealed To PM Modi For Leniency

On Sunday, the minor's mother appealed to PM Modi to direct the authorities to cancel the FIR against the minor.

"PM Modi has shown greatness by forgiving a daughter of the country who had used such dirty words. I thank him with folded hands. Today is her new birth. The prime minister has given her the biggest gift of jeevandaan (a new life)," the mother said.

"We are aware of our mistake. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, please remove the FIR filed against her under the wrong name and age...Now she is under your supervision," she added.

The minor's mother also urged PM Modi to ban social media for minors.

"My humble request to PM Modi is that Instagram and Facebook should be stopped for children under 18. They should be allowed to study only. They should not be allowed to protest sites. These children can be easily taken advantage of. They don't know anything about the world or respecting elders," she said.

Also read: "He Gave Jeevandaan By Forgiving Her": Mother Of Girl Who Abused PM Modi

CJP Protest

The CJP had protested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for over five weeks seeking the central government's accountability over the NEET paper leak. Thousands of people, mostly students, backed the satirical group's agitation.

The group called off the protest last month after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the government agreed to their other demands, including no coercive action against protesters.