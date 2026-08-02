"He Gave <i>Jeevandaan</i> By Forgiving Her": Mother Of Girl Who Abused PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given "jeevandan (a new life)" by forgiving the minor girl who was charged for abusing him, her mother has said. The girl had yesterday apologised to the prime minister with folded hands in a viral video message. In an emotional interview with news agency PTI, her mother has now appealed to the prime minister to also get the FIR registered against her dropped.

"PM Modi has shown greatness by forgiving a daughter of the country who had used such dirty words. I thank him with folded hands. Today is her new birth. The prime minister has given her the biggest gift of jeevandan (a new life)," the mother said.

Noida Police had last week filed a 'Zero FIR' based on a complaint over the remarks against the prime minister. The FIR identified the accused as Ruchika Singh, 25. Her mother, however, clarified that her name and age mentioned in the FIR was wrong.

Read: 'Want To Forgive Them': PM Modi On Students Who Abused Him At Jantar Mantar

She urged the prime minister to get the case against her dropped so she could live a peaceful life.

"How can we say we are ashamed? We are aware of our mistake. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, please remove the FIR filed against her under the wrong name and age, so she could live in peace. Now she is under your supervision," the mother said.

She has also requested the prime minister to ban social media for underage children, stating that they are vulnerable and become easy targets for those trying to take advantage.

"My humble request to PM Modi is that Instagram and Facebook should be stopped for children under 18. They should be allowed to study only. They should not be allowed to protest sites. These children can be easily taken advantage of. Small children don't know anything about the world or respecting elders," she added.

Read: "I Am Just 15, Forgive Me": Girl Booked For Abusing PM Modi At Protest Apologises

PM Modi had last Friday appealed for restraint and forgiveness over the abusive slogans directed at him during student protests. In an Instagram reel, he said that "abuses never solve anything" and urged society to guide them, rather than punishing them.

"They are misguided children. It is our duty to show them the way. Punishing them and dragging them through courts and harassing them will not change the circumstances. I want to forgive them. I request society also to accept what I am saying," he said.

The girl had also apologised to the PM after an FIR was registered against her. She said she had used "bad words" for the PM under the influence of others at the protest.

"I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things. This is my first and last mistake. I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me," she said.