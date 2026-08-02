Days After 'Gutter Generation' Remark, Kangana Ranaut Extends Friendship Day Wishes To Her 'Gen-Z Friends'

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has shared another message on social media amid the ongoing backlash over her remarks about Gen Z.

Days after calling Gen Z the "gutter generation" and drawing criticism online, Kangana recounted a recent interaction with two young women at a gym, saying the conversation ended with them agreeing that "freedom needs accountability."

The actress shared the anecdote on Instagram Stories on Sunday, where she reflected on social media, artificial intelligence and what she believes are the responsibilities that come with personal freedom.

Kangana Recalls Conversation With Gen-Z Girls

According to Kangana, she recently met two Gen-Z girls she knew at the gym. She said the young women told her that growing up in the digital age meant platforms such as Instagram, dating apps and AI had become an inseparable part of their lives.

Sharing the conversation, Kangana wrote, "Today in the gym I met 2 Gen-Z girls who I know, they asked me Kangana Didi we are born in digital age and yes social media, Instagram, dating apps, AI and all are a way of life for us, most of us are using them and some of us can't live differently now, everyone wants the freedom to live their life the way they want."

'Freedom Needs Accountability'

Kangana said she responded by telling the young women that people are free to live life as they choose, provided they do not harm others.

She wrote, "I told curious young women that yes you are free to live your life as long as you don't throw others children off the cliff, or cut them in to many pieces. Since there are too many cases where liberal way of life and conservative way of life is clashing and too many children are getting killed for no fault of theirs and it's a big concern for us, they agreed that freedom needs accountability. Happy friendship day to my Gen-z friends. Peace out (sic)."

In her post, Kangana also referred to recent incidents of violence involving young people, including the Ketan Agarwal case and the "blue drum" case, saying they reflected a broader clash between liberal and conservative lifestyles.

Comes Days After 'Gutter Generation' Remark

Kangana's latest post comes amid the controversy surrounding her recent comments about Gen Z.

The actress had earlier described Gen Z as the "gutter generation," a remark that sparked widespread backlash on social media and led to protests against her.

The post also comes at a time when Kangana has been making headlines over her renewed public exchange with Hrithik Roshan, with the two once again finding themselves at the centre of online discussions.