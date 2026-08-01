Shagun Sharma Accuses Gaurav Khanna Of "Bullying" Her On <i>Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15</i>

Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to premiere today, on August 1, with a brand-new season. However, before going on air, controversies among the contestants started making headlines. Following the wrap-up of the upcoming season 15, contestant Shagun Sharma spoke about her experience on the show.

During an interview with Filmygyan , the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi bahu Thi 2 star took a dig at fellow contestant Gaurav Khanna for “bullying” her. “I think Gaurav Khanna is one person I would not want to meet,” she shared, explaining her experience of shooting the stunt-based reality show in Cape Town, South Africa.

“He was someone jinhone mujhe bhot bully kiya hai (he bullied me a lot). Let's say, for example, if five people performed a task and four of them aborted it, out of those four, he would pick on me the most. He would say, ‘Ye to chor deti hai,' ‘She is weak,' and ‘Don't do this.' Unhone mujhe bahot bully kiya hai (He has bullied me a lot),” she shared.

Shagun continued, “I think in reality space, you do become a different version of yourself. So, I wouldn't say ki shayad wo real mein ekdum hi waise hain jaise unhone waha behave kara ha (I don't know whether he is the same in real life too).”

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is going to introduce a huge plot twist this year. For the first time ever, returning contestants will be stepping back into the arena to compete alongside first-time participants. The star-studded line-up of this season include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Gujral, Orry, Ruhanika Dhawan, and Shagun Sharma who are participating in the show for the first time alongside former contestants including Karan Wahi, Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, and Avika Gor. The series is scheduled to premiere on August 1 on Colours TV, and audiences can also stream digitally on JioHotstar.