Not Rs 120 Crore, Salman Khan To Take Home Rs 70 Crore For Vamshi Paidipally's <i>SVC63</i>

Salman Khan's remuneration has often been a talking point. The superstar is known to command one of the highest paychecks in the industry. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, the actor has made a surprising exception for his upcoming collaboration with director Vamshi Paidipally. Salman is reportedly charging Rs 70 crore for SVC63, a massive reduction from his usual Rs 120 crore fee.

According to an industry insider, the decision was influenced by Salman's friendship with Rafi Kazi. He is said to have helped bring the project together and will also serve as one of its producers.

“Salman, whose market value stands at anything over Rs 120 crore upwards for each film he has done for nearly 20 years, has reportedly given this discount to the SVC 63 makers because his longtime friend, Rafi Kazi, is the mediator on the project," the source told Free Press Journal.

"Rafi's name will appear as one of the producers of the film. And it is because of the friend factor that SK has agreed to taking a big cut in his fees upfront," it added. It is still unclear whether Salman has negotiated a share in the film's profits. The insider said they had no information about any backend deal.

Over the years, Salman has preferred deals that give him a stake in the film. Since Dabangg (2010), most of his movies have either been produced by his family or under his banner, Salman Khan Films. Dabangg was produced by his brother Arbaaz Khan, while Bodyguard was backed by his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The makers are yet to announce an official release date.