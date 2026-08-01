<i>Toxic</i> Trailer To Release On August 8, New Posters Of Yash And Kiara Advani Out

The wait for Toxic just got a lot more exciting. After keeping fans on the edge with teasers and updates, the makers have finally announced that the film's trailer will premiere worldwide on August 8.

Sharing the update on Instagram, Yash wrote, "The countdown has begun...#ToxicTrailer on 08-08-2026. #Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026." The announcement was accompanied by a brand-new poster which showed Yash standing in the rain with a machine gun in hand and a cigar in his mouth.

A day ago, the makers unveiled a poster featuring Kiara Advani as Nadia on her birthday. The image showed a close-up of her face. She was seen wearing an elegant red outfit and holding a red sakura hand fan. The side note read, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our Nadia - @kiaraaliaadvani –Team #Toxic."

The first look of Toxic came out on Jan 8 for Yash's birthday. The action-packed clip opened with the actor in an intimate moment with a woman inside a car, before cutting to him gunning down several men at a cemetery.

The teaser drew strong reactions online, with some viewers calling it "indecent." Complaints also came in from a Christian body and a state women's commission, along with an FIR against the makers. However, several filmmakers, including Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma, came out in defence of the first-look video.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, the film will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

The movie boasts a stellar cast including Yash Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. It is set to release in theatres on August 26.