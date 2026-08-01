'I Love You Baba': Salman Khan's Touching Post For "Bada Bhai" Sanjay Dutt

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have shared a close friendship for decades. Their camaraderie has remained one of Bollywood's most enduring bonds through the highs and lows of their personal and professional lives.

Giving everyone another glimpse into their brotherhood, Salman shared a heartwarming picture of himself hugging the Khalnayak actor on Instagram. He fondly referred to Sanjay as his “bada bhai” and wished for his happiness. The post came two days after Sanjay celebrated his 67th birthday on July 29.

In the picture, Salman can be seen dressed in a T-shirt and jeans, with a cap covering his new hairdo. Sanjay wore a shirt with jeans. His face was mostly hidden in the embrace.

In the caption, Salman wrote, “Babaaaa for ever baba aur baba, baba hota hai. Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba n Sanju baba now apne bacchon ka baba, mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt, Allah, Bhagwan Jesus sab iss aadmi ko khush rakhain, I love you Baba. (Baba forever. A baba is always a baba. Sanju Baba belongs to all of us, and now he is a father to his own children too. My elder brother Sanjay Dutt. May Allah, Bhagwan and Jesus always keep this man happy. I love you, Baba).”

The post was set to the song Chal Mere Bhai from the 2000 film of the same name, which starred both actors.

The post got a warm response from Sanjay's wife Maanayata Dutt, who wrote, “Brothers for life." His daughter Trishala Dutt also dropped pink heart emojis in the comment section.

Salman and Sanjay were recently seen in special appearances in the Saudi action film 7 Dogs. The duo has worked together in films like Saajan, Chal Mere Bhai and Yeh Hai Jalwa.

Sanjay Dutt's latest silver screen outing was Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Salman is gearing up for an action film with Vamshi Paidipally, while his war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace will be released in 2026.