Rashmika Mandanna Suffers Hip Tendon Injury On Set, Doctors Advise Six Weeks Rest

Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly sustained a serious injury while filming a dance sequence on the sets of her upcoming film. According to multiple reports, the actress suffered a complete hip tendon detachment after falling during the shoot of a physically demanding dance and action sequence.

The incident reportedly took place on the sets of either Ranabaali or Mysaa. Following the accident, filming was halted immediately, and crew members rushed the actress to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Reports said the injury would require her to follow weeks of recovery period before she can return to work. Doctors noted the injury is rare for actors. The extent of the injury was reportedly surprising to them, who pointed out that such tendon damage is more common among professional athletes who train intensely.

A full medical examination has been carried out, and she has been advised to rest completely for six weeks, followed by a structured rehabilitation programme, to ensure the tendon heals properly before she resumes filming.

Her busy shooting schedule and commercial assignments will now be put on hold as doctors have advised her to rest completely. Rashmika and her team are yet to make an official statement regarding her reported on-set injury.

Rashmika Mandanna's Upcoming Films

The actress is juggling a handful of endorsement campaigns. She is also working on a few big-budget films including Ranabaali and Mysaa.

Rashmika resumed the shooting of her upcoming film, Mysaa, after her wedding to actor Vijay Deverakonda. Made under the direction of debutant Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa is described as an emotional action thriller set against the culturally rich backdrop of the Gond tribes. Rashmika headlines the film as a Gond woman, a role being positioned as a bold departure from her previous performances.

As for Ranabaali, the film is spearheaded by director Rahul Sankrityan. Set during the British Raj, the Telugu period drama weaves a fictional narrative inspired by lesser-known chapters of Indian history. Slated to release on September 11, it brings together Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. This will be their third collaboration together.