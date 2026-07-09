Rashmika Mandanna Shoots India's 'First Female-Led' Underwater Fight Scene For <i>Mysaa</i>

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has wrapped up filming a major underwater action sequence for her upcoming film, Mysaa.

According to the makers, it is India's first female-led underwater fight sequence, with the actor performing the stunts herself without using an action double.

The makers of the upcoming film shared a glimpse of the sequence on social media, along with behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures from the shoot. According to a press release, Rashmika spent nearly 20 hours underwater over two days to complete the sequence.

Sharing the update, the makers wrote, "India's First Female Underwater Fight Sequence, led by @rashmika_mandanna. The Surface Was Never the Limit. Beneath the depths lies a battle unlike anything Indian cinema has seen. Get ready to witness the fury."

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Rashmika also shared her experience of filming the sequence on her Instagram Stories.

Calling it the toughest challenge of her career so far, she wrote, "I know I've been MIA but this is what we've been doing.. This is by far the most challenging thing I've ever had to do in life! We are crazy for this but that's what's gotten me so so excited! Let's goooo! #Mysaa."

Mysaa is directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films. The film is described as an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands. It marks Rashmika Mandanna's first female-led pan-India action film and is scheduled to be released in cinemas in 2026.