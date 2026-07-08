The United States launched "power strikes" against Iran following a series of attacks by Tehran on commercial ships near the Strait of Hormuz. The US also revoked a sanctions waiver for Iranian oil, calling it a "clear violation" of the Memorandum of Understanding signed last month in June.

"The US strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire," the US Central Command said on X.

The attacks come as President Donald Trump is in Ankara for the NATO summit.

Here Are Updates On US-Iran War