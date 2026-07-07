Mumbai, Delhi-NCR Monsoon Alert Live Updates: Mumbai and its suburbs continue to be battered by torrential rains for the third consecutive day. Over the last 48 hours, the city division recorded 300 mm of rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs registered 380 mm and 345 mm, respectively.

In response to this record-breaking rainfall and gusty winds blowing at speeds of 70 to 80 km/h, the entire machinery of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been deployed on a war footing.

Prioritising citizen safety above all, the BMC's Disaster Management Department is monitoring the situation round the clock. Meanwhile, a Special General Body Meeting has been convened for July 9, during which intense debates over rain-related updates and incidents are anticipated.

Special teams have been stationed at various vulnerable locations to provide immediate responses to emergencies, including tree collapses, short circuits, and partial or complete cave-ins of dilapidated buildings.

To ensure rapid drainage of waterlogged areas, high-capacity dewatering pumps, suction machinery, and additional manpower have been continuously operationalised.

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