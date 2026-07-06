Landslide Buries Houses In Pune, Massive Congestion On Mumbai-Pune Highway

A massive landslide struck Pune in the early hours of Monday, triggering an emergency response as authorities rushed to the spot to search for residents feared trapped under the debris.

According to officials, around five houses were buried after a portion of a hill collapsed.

The police said that three members of a family are feared trapped after Pune landslide.

"Due to heavy rainfall, three landslides occurred in a remote village in Maval. In one of the incidents, a house was buried under the debris. It is suspected that three persons were inside the house when the landslide occurred in the early hours of Monday," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Lonavala division), Gajanan Tompe said, news agency PTI reported.

Following a distress call, the District Information Office said immediate assistance was sought from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). A specialised 30-member team from the NDRF's 5th Battalion, based in Pune, was quickly deployed to Pune's Patan village, news agency ANI reported.

Authorities are continuing efforts to locate and rescue people trapped in the debris.

The massive landslide has also severely affected traffic movement in the area. Traffic on both the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway was halted on Monday due to heavy rain, flooding and landslides.

Authorities urged people to avoid travelling between Mumbai and Pune until further notice, citing safety risks arising from the adverse weather conditions.

In an advisory, police said vehicular movement on both routes had been suspended in both directions and would remain so until further orders.

"Citizens are requested to postpone non-essential travel between Pune and Mumbai and keep track of traffic updates and advisories issued by the authorities," the advisory said.

The 13-km Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link, which became operational two months ago, passes through the Sahyadri range. The bypass shortens the journey by around 6 km and reduces travel time by nearly 25 to 30 minutes.

Rainfall Disrupts Normal Life In Mumbai

Continuous heavy rain has disrupted normal life across Mumbai and nearby areas, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to issue a weather alert warning of intense showers, strong winds and high tides.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rains and strong winds in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts.

Rail services have been affected due to waterlogging and landslides, while authorities have advised people to avoid travelling between Mumbai and Pune until further notice.

In its weather bulletin issued at 8 am on Monday, the BMC said Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to experience persistent rainfall throughout the day. Very heavy rain is expected in some areas, while isolated locations could receive extremely heavy rainfall. Gusty winds with speeds of 60-70 kmph are also likely at times.

The civic body urged residents, especially those living in low-lying and waterlogging-prone areas, to remain cautious. A high tide of 4.08 metres is expected at 3:56 pm on Monday, followed by another high tide of 3.44 metres at 4:38 am on Tuesday. Low tides are forecast at 10:13 pm on Monday and 9:59 am on Tuesday.

8 Dead In Rain-Linked Incidents Across Mumbai

Amid incessant rainfall, two people died in separate tree collapse incidents in Mumbai over the past two days. Earlier, on June 30, an 11-year-old boy was killed when a tree uprooted and crashed onto a moving school bus.

Meanwhile, six people lost their lives after a chawl collapsed in the city's Mankhurd area on Sunday.