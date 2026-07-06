Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian equity benchmarks indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open flat on Monday, tracking mixed global market cues.
On Friday, the Indian stock market extended, with the Sensex and Nifty rising more than 0.3% each. The Sensex gained around 262 points to close at 77,764, while the Nifty 50 rose more than 95 points to end the session above 24,270.
Whereas, the oil prices extended losses as improving crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz and OPEC 's decision to raise production targets raised expectations of higher global supply. Brent crude fell below $72 a barrel.
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Oil Prices Today
Oil prices inched lower on Monday after OPEC+ agreed to further increase its output targets from August while exports from key producers via the Strait of Hormuz are recovering, potentially adding to global supplies.
Brent crude futures slid 24 cents, or 0.33%, to $71.88 a barrel.
Asian Markets Today
Asian markets traded mixed on Monday as investors positioned themselves ahead of the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's June policy meet.
South Korea's Kospi rose 1.08%, outperforming regional peers. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.25%, while Australia's ASX 200 edged 0.08% lower.
A Recap: Indian Stock Market On Friday
The Indian stock market extended gains on Friday, with the Sensex and Nifty rising more than 0.3% each.
The Sensex gained around 262 points to close at 77,764, while the Nifty 50 rose more than 95 points to end the session above 24,270.
Share Market Today: Check Out Total Combined Market Valuation Of Six Of India's 10 Most-Valued Companies
The combined market valuation of six of India's 10 most-valued companies rose by more than Rs 1 lakh crore last week.
Among the top gainers, Bharti Airtel recorded the biggest increase in market valuation, with its market capitalisation rising by Rs 36,529.21 crore to Rs 11,63,877.30 crore. Bajaj Finance followed with an addition of Rs 33,059.83 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,43,141.36 crore.
ICICI Bank also posted a strong performance, with its market capitalisation increasing by Rs 16,084.29 crore to Rs 10,11,695.03 crore. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) added Rs 8,601.99 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,44,139.55 crore.
HDFC Bank's market capitalisation rose by Rs 7,664.89 crore to Rs 12,33,646.33 crore, while Hindustan Unilever added Rs 6,461.38 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,17,086.30 crore.