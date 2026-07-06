Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian equity benchmarks indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open flat on Monday, tracking mixed global market cues.

On Friday, the Indian stock market extended, with the Sensex and Nifty rising more than 0.3% each. The Sensex gained around 262 points to close at 77,764, while the Nifty 50 rose more than 95 points to end the session above 24,270.

Whereas, the oil prices extended losses as improving crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz and OPEC 's decision to raise production targets raised expectations of higher global supply. Brent crude fell below $72 a barrel.

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