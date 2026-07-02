Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in the green on Friday. At the open, Sensex was up 220 points while Nifty gained 70 points.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC reclaimed the key $60K level after dipping to $58K. On the macro side, the US dollar pulled back from its highs, a tailwind for BTC. The long-dollar trade is crowded at +$34.3B ,an 18-month high, hinting a dollar reversal may be near, which typically helps BTC. On the other hand, long-term holders added 270K BTC in two weeks, big players buying the dip. Funding rates stayed positive three days running, so traders still lean long. Investors can wait for a confirmed close above $61K before trusting the bounce.
Markets Update By Deveya Gaglani
Deveya Gaglani, Senior Research Analyst - Commodities, Axis Direct
Gold prices climbed nearly 1% on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. private payrolls data and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh suggesting inflation risks have eased. The ADP report showed private employment rose by 98,000 in June, below expectations of 118,000, ahead of Thursday's non-farm payrolls report. Comex Silver rallied more than 1% after comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh boosted sentiment across the precious metals complex. Market participants are now closely watching this week's US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, which could shape expectations for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.
WTI Crude Oil fell nearly 2% as optimism over US-Iran talks eased supply concerns after President Donald Trump said discussions in Qatar had made good progress. US crude inventories declined by 3.8 Mn barrels last week to 408.3 Mn barrels, a smaller-than-expected draw of 5.1 Mn barrels
Stock Market News: Expert View By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 staged a strong rebound on Wednesday, snapping its two-session losing streak by advancing 140.85 points (0.59%) to close at 24,005.85, reclaiming the psychologically significant 24,000 mark. The recovery was driven by broad-based buying in FMCG, auto and realty stocks, with the automobile pack outperforming after robust June sales data reinforced optimism over domestic demand.
Global cues, however, remained mixed. While the Dow Jones hovered near record highs, the S&P 500 slipped 0.22% and the Nasdaq declined 0.66% as investors booked profits in semiconductor stocks following a stellar first-half rally. Asian markets mirrored the cautious sentiment, opening lower amid weakness in technology shares.
Crude oil continues to be the key macro variable for Indian equities. Brent crude, trading near $71 per barrel after recording its steepest quarterly decline since 2020 on easing geopolitical tensions and expectations of ample global supply, remains a significant positive for India. Softer crude prices help ease inflationary pressures, support the rupee and improve the country's macroeconomic outlook.
Despite the mixed global backdrop, GIFT Nifty indicates a firm start for domestic equities, pointing to an opening gain of around 150 points. Investors, however, are likely to remain selective as they assess global risk sentiment and upcoming macroeconomic data.
From a technical perspective, the 24,000 level has once again emerged as the immediate pivot for the Nifty. Sustaining above this mark would strengthen the ongoing recovery and pave the way towards 24,200. On the downside, a decisive breach below 23,800 could trigger renewed selling pressure, with the next meaningful support placed around 23,600.
CJ Darcl & NHEV Partner for Electric Freight & EV Charging
B2B logistics operator CJ Darcl Logistics has signed an initial pact with the National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV) to jointly develop 3G charging infra and own a fleet of heavy electric trucks (HEVs) besides operating freight services across the latter's ZET e-highways.
The collaboration has identified the Bengaluru-Chennai corridor as the priority route, serving as a pilot for scalable heavy electric freight operations across the country, it said. Aimed at supporting India's transition towards low-carbon and future-ready logistics, the collaboration evaluates the commercial viability of deploying HEV freight operations on NHEV's upcoming E-highways, it said.
A Union Commerce Ministry initiative, the pilot programme is designed to upgrade major highways into EV-friendly corridors while zero-emission trucks (ZET) are battery-electric or hydrogen-powered trucks for moving heavy freight.
ARC, A New Gaming Hardware Company, debuts with a Vision to Make Premium Gaming More Accessible in India
ARC, a new gaming hardware company, today announced its launch with a vision to make premium gaming more accessible for Indian consumers. Founded by lifelong gamers Jobin Joseph and Kaustubh K Jadhav, the company will be building a handheld gaming device that lowers the barriers to premium gaming while contributing to the growth of India's evolving gaming ecosystem.
India is home to one of the world's largest gaming communities, with millions of players discovering gaming through smartphones over the last decade. While mobile gaming has fuelled the industry's rapid growth, access to premium gaming experiences has remained limited, with high entry barriers and few products designed specifically for the needs of Indian consumers. ARC believes the next phase of India's gaming journey lies in bridging the gap between the country's mobile-first gaming audience and console-grade experiences by building gaming hardware designed from the ground up for how Indian gamers play, aspire and engage with gaming.
The company's long-term vision is to enable more gamers to move beyond mobile gaming and experience console-quality gaming through thoughtfully designed handheld gaming devices that combine accessibility, performance and portability.
Reinsurance Renewals: Expert View
Nymphea Batra, CEO of Guy Carpenter, India said, "The 1st July renewals saw the renewal of retrocession treaties in India, including renewals of India's National Reinsurer GIC Re. June 1 and July 1 Renewals continued being a buyers' market for cedents with ample capacity provided by various reinsurance players located inside India and the cross-border reinsurers (CBRs) operating from overseas markets.
The market outcomes at recent renewals have become increasingly influenced by individual portfolio performance rather than broad cyclical momentum. While competitive pressures are incrementally returning, pricing remains broadly rational, where risk-adjusted returns are appropriately compensated. The prevailing focus across the renewal is, therefore, on margin protection rather than volume-led expansion."
9 Years Of GST: Expert View
Vishal Devanath, Co-Founder and CEO, SMERGERS said "The purpose of GST is sound, but its practical impact on MSMEs needs improvement. On one hand, it pushed many small businesses into formalization by giving them a GSTIN and a digital compliance record. This has helped banks and NBFCs assess creditworthiness through GST filings, making formal loans more accessible.
On the other hand, MSMEs have faced higher compliance pressure and cash-flow strain under GST. Despite the availability of input tax credit across goods and services, many small businesses still find their overall indirect tax burden higher than in the pre-GST era. A key concern is that GST liability arises at the time of invoice or supply, even if payment from the customer is delayed, forcing MSMEs to fund taxes from their own working capital. Exporters face a similar challenge: although exports are zero-rated, GST paid on inputs can remain blocked due to refund delays or filing mismatches. The Reverse Charge Mechanism also adds a hidden compliance risk, especially for foreign SaaS, cloud, or consultancy payments, where failure to pay IGST under RCM may later be viewed as tax evasion.
Overall, GST has improved transparency and credit access, but the government must address cash-flow stress, refund delays, and complex RCM compliance to make it truly MSME-friendly."
Crypto Update By Piyush Walke
Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Bitcoin fell below $60,000 on Wednesday, capping its weakest monthly performance since June 2022. Spot Bitcoin ETFs also experienced approximately $4.5 billion in net outflows during June, marking their poorest monthly performance since they began trading in January 2024.
Despite the recent weakness, Bitcoin (BTC) has formed a potential trend reversal setup that could signal a short-term shift in momentum. Elliott Wave analysis suggests the cryptocurrency may be approaching a significant low, while bullish RSI divergence on higher time frames points to improving underlying momentum and raises the possibility of a near-term reversal.
A breakout above the $61,800-$62,000 resistance zone could pave the way for a move toward $64,000-$66,000. However, a breakdown below $58,000 may expose Bitcoin to further downside, with the next support area around $55,000-$56,000.
Ethereum trading abve $1,600 shows signa of recovery.A breakout above the $1,630-$1,670 resistance zone could extend Ethereum's recovery toward the $1,720-$1,800 range.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX
"Bitcoin has staged a modest recovery and is currently trading around $60,370, holding above the critical $60,000 support zone. According to analysts, futures traders could be watching the $59,000-$60,000 range on the downside and $62,000-$63,000 on the upside. For Ethereum, $1,700 remains the next important resistance to watch.
Globally, easing inflation expectations have improved sentiment and supported a modest recovery in Bitcoin. But institutional demand remains subdued, with continued ETF outflows reflecting a risk-off approach. At the same time, capital continues to flow into AI-led equities, while geopolitical uncertainty and energy prices keep investors on edge. Bitcoin's near term prices will continue to be influenced by macroeconomic developments such as dollar strength, ETF flows, and Fed's monetary policy decisions."
Expert View By InvestorAi
The Thesis
Defensive-export pharma and domestic capex dominate positioning as the rupee at 95 amplifies USD earnings power and VIX compresses to 13 - calm within geopolitical fog. FII net selling of ₹1,140 Cr is fully absorbed by domestic institutions at Rs 3,159 Cr, keeping equity momentum local and structurally intact. The setup favours quality earners with rupee leverage and long-duration order books over macro-sensitive cyclicals.
Where We're Concentrated
The basket tilts toward rupee-depreciation beneficiaries - pharma exporters earning in USD against 95-handle costs - and domestic capex anchors executing through global uncertainty. Wealth management signals India's financial deepening: domestic AUM growth is indifferent to FII direction. The thesis breaks on a sharp RBI rupee reversal or if DII institutional flows thin heading into H2.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Mankind Pharma
Rupee near 95 amplifies USD export earnings; domestic formulations pipeline sustains margin expansion.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
Specialty pharma earns in USD against a weak rupee; global generic demand across regulated markets diversifies risk.
ITC
Defensive FMCG moat plus tobacco resilience; easing Brent costs support margins as domestic consumption holds.
Larsen & Toubro
Infrastructure backbone benefits from softening Brent; domestic capex order book runs independent of global risk.
360 ONE WAM
Wealth management gains as domestic AUM expands to absorb FII exits; financialization story is local.
One Thing to Watch
USD/INR above 95.50 signals RBI intervention risk - the one event that simultaneously compresses pharma export margins and triggers a de-rating across the basket.
Crypto Update By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin reclaimed the $60,000 mark in early Asian trading on Thursday after falling close to $58,300 during the previous session.CoinMarketCap placed Bitcoin near $60,150, up about 2.4 per cent over the past 24 hours. Reuters reported a slightly earlier price of $59,935.The recovery has improved near-term sentiment, but does not yet confirm a broader trend reversal.
Immediate support is seen at $59,000, followed by the $58,200-58,300 zone, close to Bitcoin's latest 24-hour low. A sustained break below this area could revive selling pressure. Resistance is visible at $60,500 and then $61,000-61,200. Bitcoin needs to close decisively above the upper band to establish stronger recovery momentum.
On-chain indicators remain mixed. Glassnode reported subdued transfer volumes and fee generation. This suggests weak speculative participation, even as Bitcoin supply continued to migrate towards longer-term holders. Separately, on-chain data showed that around 10.83 million BTC were being held at an unrealised loss. Long-term holders controlled roughly 14.8 million BTC. This reflects considerable investor stress, but also continued conviction among established holders.
Institutional demand remains soft. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of $76.6 million on July 1, following $222.6 million of outflows on June 30. July 2 flows were not yet available because the US trading session had not begun.
The US employment report is the key macro catalyst. Economists polled by Reuters expect 110,000 new jobs and unemployment at 4.3 per cent. Interest-rate futures favour no change at the Federal Reserve's July 28-29 meeting, although markets assign roughly one-in-three odds to a 25-basis-point hike. A stronger jobs report could increase those odds and pressure risk assets.
Ethereum traded near $1,616, BNB at $549, XRP at $1.05, Solana at $78 and TRON at $0.316. Solana led the major altcoins, rising nearly 6 per cent over 24 hours.
Our advice: Bitcoin must hold above the $58,200-59,000 support region and reclaim the $60,500-61,200 resistance zone to strengthen the near-term outlook. A sustained recovery in spot Bitcoin ETF inflows would also be needed to confirm renewed institutional demand. Until these conditions improve, Bitcoin may remain volatile. It could also remain highly sensitive to U.S. labour market data. Inflation readings and changing Federal Reserve rate expectations will also remain key market drivers.Investors should avoid chasing short-term rallies, maintain disciplined risk limits and consider staggered accumulation during periods of weakness.
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Crypto Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Bitcoin is stabilising near the $60,000 psychological level after rebounding from a 21-month low of $57,950. A weaker U.S. dollar and crude oil prices falling to a four-month low have improved risk sentiment, helping BTC recover. Although spot Bitcoin ETFs ended June with $4.5 billion in net outflows, long-term holders have absorbed some of the selling pressure, accumulating 270,000 BTC over the past two weeks. Markets are now focused on the upcoming U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which could influence the Fed's interest rate outlook. A sustained move above $61,000 would strengthen bullish momentum, while $58,300 remains the key support level.