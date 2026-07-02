Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct

The Nifty 50 staged a strong rebound on Wednesday, snapping its two-session losing streak by advancing 140.85 points (0.59%) to close at 24,005.85, reclaiming the psychologically significant 24,000 mark. The recovery was driven by broad-based buying in FMCG, auto and realty stocks, with the automobile pack outperforming after robust June sales data reinforced optimism over domestic demand.

Global cues, however, remained mixed. While the Dow Jones hovered near record highs, the S&P 500 slipped 0.22% and the Nasdaq declined 0.66% as investors booked profits in semiconductor stocks following a stellar first-half rally. Asian markets mirrored the cautious sentiment, opening lower amid weakness in technology shares.

Crude oil continues to be the key macro variable for Indian equities. Brent crude, trading near $71 per barrel after recording its steepest quarterly decline since 2020 on easing geopolitical tensions and expectations of ample global supply, remains a significant positive for India. Softer crude prices help ease inflationary pressures, support the rupee and improve the country's macroeconomic outlook.

Despite the mixed global backdrop, GIFT Nifty indicates a firm start for domestic equities, pointing to an opening gain of around 150 points. Investors, however, are likely to remain selective as they assess global risk sentiment and upcoming macroeconomic data.

From a technical perspective, the 24,000 level has once again emerged as the immediate pivot for the Nifty. Sustaining above this mark would strengthen the ongoing recovery and pave the way towards 24,200. On the downside, a decisive breach below 23,800 could trigger renewed selling pressure, with the next meaningful support placed around 23,600.