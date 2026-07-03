Video: Cop Dragged Out Of Car, Beaten In Public In Nagpur Road Rage

A group of men on bikes blocked a policeman's car, dragged him out, and thrashed him in the middle of the road in full public view. They pulled him to the other side of the road while raining blows on him. The man was then seen sitting on the road as one attacker kicked him in the face. The group then vandalised his car before fleeing on their bikes.

The shocking episode unfolded in Nagpur and was caught on CCTV.

In a dispute over a minor scrape, the group allegedly attacked the on-duty policeman, assaulted him, and vandalised his car.

Police have detained 14 accused.

The incident took place on the night of June 28. According to officials, the 35-year-old policeman was heading towards Mankapur Chowk in his private car with a female friend.

Around seven to eight youths on motorcycles allegedly stopped his car. The accused reportedly parked their bikes in front of the car, began abusing him, and then started vandalising the vehicle and assaulting the policeman on the road.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The policeman, who was seriously injured, was taken to a private hospital with help from locals. He is undergoing treatment.

As soon as the incident was reported, the police department began an investigation. Based on CCTV footage and other technical evidence, police identified and detained 14 accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Harsh Pawar, Gaurav Dhirde, Sanyam Ganeshpuri, Yas Prateki, Satyam Shirke, Premraj Dhakate, Akash Bokade, Nitin Gokhale, Vicky Telghare, Bhumi Dev alias Sagar Bokde, Ganesh Uike, Pritam Modekar, and Tikaram Barapatre.

According to police, some of the accused have criminal records. Five two-wheelers and goods worth around Rs 5.6 lakh have also been recovered from them.

