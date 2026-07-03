"First He Cheats, Then Calls Me": Siya Goyal's Video From Pub Surfaces

An old video of Siya Goyal, the prime accused in the murder of her fiance Ketan Agarwal, has surfaced online and is now making headlines. The video, purportedly recorded in December 2025, shows Siya at a nightclub, holding what appears to be a beer bottle while speaking aggressively on the phone.

The barely 15-second clip begins with Siya answering a call and saying "Kaun" (who's this)? She covers one ear with her hand, trying to listen to the caller amid loud background music.

During the conversation, she is heard using abusive language and saying, "Pehle isko cheat karta hai. Uske baad merko phone karta hai (First he cheats on me, then he calls me)."

Siya Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, are accused of pushing Ketan Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18.

Siya (20) and Ketan (26) got engaged in February and were set to be married later in November this year. The families had booked a palace in Jaipur for Rs 17 crore and arranged two private planes to fly guests to the wedding.

Also Read | Siya Goyal Kept Fiance Ketan Agarwal's Phone With Her After His Murder: Police

The video has added fresh dimensions to the investigation. The police are likely to probe who was Siya speaking with and who she claimed to be cheating.

Last week, several media houses reported that Siya asked for beer while in police custody. She did not demand liquor again after her request was denied once, the reports stated, quoting police sources. It was also reported that she was addicted to alcohol. Strongly criticising reports of Siya's drinking and partying habits, her mother, Pooja Goyal, called them "false".

"Even the police told us that she never asked for a beer in the police station. It was only a rumour spread by the media," Pooja had said.

Investigation Into Ketan Agarwal Murder

Siya and Chetan allegedly rehearsed how to push Ketan off a cliff on a hill in Pune's Lulla Nagar. The investigators on Thursday took Siya to a hilltop location used for practice, where she identified the place.

"The investigation has revealed that Siya and Chetan had rehearsed at an open space near a club in Lulla Nagar how to push Ketan off the cliff at Lohagad Fort. Today, Siya was taken to the spot, where she identified the place where they had allegedly carried out the rehearsal," a Pune Rural police official told the news agency PTI.

Siya on Thursday gave her consent to the Lonavala Rural police to undergo a lie detection or polygraph test as part of the investigation.

A polygraph test, commonly known as a lie detector test, measures physiological responses such as blood pressure, pulse, respiration and sweat levels while the subject answers questions about the incident.

Police plan to use this test to determine who pushed Ketan to death as no eyewitnesses were present and the two accused are blaming each other for the act.