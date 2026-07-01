Siya Goyal Kept Fiance Ketan Agarwal's Phone With Her After His Murder: Police

As the investigation into the Ketan Agarwal murder case intensifies, the police have learnt that the victim's phone remained with his fiancee, Siya, for some time before she handed it over to his family.

While the Pune police have confirmed that Ketan's phone was with Siya for some time after his murder, it remains unclear if anything was done with the phone. There are no details on whether Siya and her co-accused, Chetan, tampered with the data.

"She later handed over the phone to his family. We are investigating whether any crucial evidence was deleted or tampered with while the phone was in her possession," a police official said, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

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Ketan Agarwal, 26, was allegedly pushed to death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune by Siya and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary. Both Siya and Chetan are under police custody until July 3 as the investigation continues.

Siya and Ketan got engaged in February and were set to be married in November this year. The families had booked a palace in Jaipur for Rs 17 crore and arranged two private planes to fly guests to the wedding.

Ketan was reportedly suspicious of Siya's affair and had asked his family to conduct a background check before finalising their union. According to Ketan's father, Vishal, he had also voiced concerns about Siya's closeness to Chetan, saying she often mentioned his name in their conversations.

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The police on Sunday recreated the crime scene with Siya, during which a dummy was pushed off the cliff in her presence.

A similar crime scene recreation has been done with Chetan today, where the police took the co-accused to the fort and reconstructed the sequence of events, a Pune Rural police official said.

The police also plan to conduct a gait analysis, which is a scientific study of a person's walking pattern. This is being done to reject the defence's claim that the man seen in the CCTV footage, tailing Ketan and Siya on the trek, is not Chetan.

Investigators will now recreate a walk by Chetan.

(With inputs from Yaspal)