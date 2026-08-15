Trisha Krishnan Salutes Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay At Independence Day Event, Video Goes Viral

On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Trisha Krishnan attended the celebrations at Fort St George in Chennai on Friday, where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay hoisted the national flag. Several videos of the actress from the event have since gone viral on social media.

Details

One video that has drawn particular attention shows Trisha saluting Chief Minister Vijay as he passed by in a jeep while carrying out his official duties during the event. The clip was shared by Sun News.

Trisha was among the notable guests at the ceremony and was seated in the front row alongside Vijay's parents, S.A. Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar. Several videos of the actor arriving at the venue have also surfaced online. She was accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan.

For the celebrations, Trisha chose a simple yet graceful traditional outfit. She wore a gold-toned saree and kept her styling understated, with minimal jewellery complementing the look. A floral gajra in her hair added a classic touch.

At the flag-hoisting ceremony, Vijay said, "To all my Tamil relatives across the world and my Gen Z friends, my Vanakkam to all."

The Chief Minister said eliminating corruption was equivalent to securing true freedom and added that his government was working towards that goal.

"Government revenue being diverted to private individuals has been prevented, and continuous action is being taken to eliminate corruption across all departments," Vijay said.

About Vijay And Trisha

In recent months, Vijay and Trisha have frequently been the subject of online speculation about their personal relationship. Despite persistent rumours, neither actor has publicly commented on the claims.

The two have worked together in several films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo.