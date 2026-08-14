"Wanted To Go Back To Where It All Started": <i>Batwara 1947</i> Star Preity Zinta Revisits First Look As Hamida

Preity Zinta's comeback film, Batwara 1947, has hit the theatres. A day before that, the actor looked back at her character Hamida opposite Sunny Deol's Sikandar Mirza in the film.

The Bollywood diva shared a monochrome picture from the film's look test on social media. Preity looked graceful in a simple saree with a floral border. She even had her head covered with the pallu of the saree. Her wavy hair and gold bangles added to her minimalistic yet enchanting look.

She wrote, “On the eve of the release of Batwara 1947, I wanted to go back to where it all started. This photo was taken at the look test where I saw and felt the first glimpse of Hamida.”

Shedding light on her character, she continued, “To me, Hamida is beautifully described by these famous words from Rumi - 'If everything around seems dark, look again, you may be the light.' See you all in a theatre next to you on the 14th of Aug for Batwara 1947! Ting!”

Released in theatres on August 14, Batwara 1947 marks Preity Zinta's much-awaited return to the big screen after eight years. The film is her first big project since Bhaiaji Superhit, also opposite Sunny Deol, which was released in 2018.

The movie, made under the direction of Rajkumar Santoshi, is based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.

Set against the backdrop of the tumultuous period surrounding the 1947 Partition of India and the division of Punjab, Batwara 1947 explores the human stories unfolding amid the division of the country.

The cast includes Shabana Azmi, Kanikka Kapur, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Khushi Hajare and Abhimanyu Singh. Aamir Khan has produced the film under Aamir Khan Productions.