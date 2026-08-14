<i>Batwara 1947</i> X Reviews: Shabana Azmi Steals A Million Hearts But Film Gets A Mixed Verdict

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Batwara 1947 is finally out in theatres. The period-drama takes the audience back to a defining and painful chapter of history, exploring the emotions, struggles, and human stories shaped by partition.

While some hailed the film, calling it Rajkumar Santoshi's “best work” since the 2001 film Lajja, others felt the storyline was outdated and Sunny Deol relied heavily on over-the-top melodrama.

Batwara 1947 X Reviews

Several viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first impressions of the film. Among them, one individual gave the film a 5-star rating and wrote, “Batwara 1947 is Rajkumar Santoshi's best, most relevant work since Lajja.” He has worked on a magical alchemy with Sunny Deol in the past, but nothing to compare with the irradiant validity of this work."

Praising both Shabana Azmi and Sunny Deol, the user continued, “I don't think I will forget Mai either: stubborn, playful, generous and clever, Shabana Mai just steals our hearts. The actress deserves another National Award for this performance. As for Sunny Deol, he has grown into a formidable actor, far ahead in nuanced characterisation than all his contemporaries.”

Another shared, "#Batwara1947 REVIEW BLOCKBUSTER. #SunnyDeol returns to the big screen with a vengeance. Batwara lives up to massive expectations. Has it all: drama, emotions, and action. Karan Deol does very well, and so do Priyath Zinta & Shabana Azmi. Verdict – watch this.”

Someone else gave the film a 3 and a half star rating and added, “#Batwara1947: POWERFUL. The #SunnyDeol - #RajkumarSantoshi combo gets it right yet again... An unconventional plot, strong emotions, and power-packed performances are its USPs... Carries a strong, pertinent message.”

This user called Batwara 1947, the best film in Sunny Deol's career, and compared it to Gadar. “#batwara1947 is the best film of #sunnydeol career. Much better than Gadar. Rating: 5/5 Congratulations to #Aamirkhan for giving one more gem to Indian cinema. It will do a minimum of 200 cr net in India."

Some thought the storyline was stuck in the past. One user gave the film a 2-star rating and wrote, “Too Much Shouting: Sunny Deol relies heavily on high-volume monologues and over-the-top melodrama, which feels exhausting. Outdated & Slow: The storyline feels stuck in the past, with a slow second half and predictable.”

Another agreed and shared, “Good story, but the old-age film making of the 80s makes it a borefest. Avoid it. Sunny Deol in the Muslim character is a misfit. Preity Zinta looks dull.”

About Batwara 1947

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan productions. Set in Lahore against the backdrop of the partition of India and the division of Punjab, the film stars Sunny Deol in the lead role alongside Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Kanikka Kapur, and Isha Sandhir in other important roles.