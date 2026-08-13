"Preity Zinta Was My Childhood Crush": Kanikka Kapur Recalls Being Starstruck On The Sets Of <i>Batwara 1947</i>

Batwara 1947 is all set to release tomorrow, and Kanikka Kapur, who plays a key role in the film, is looking back on a journey filled with auditions, self-belief, and memorable moments alongside some of Bollywood's biggest stars. In a conversation with NDTV, the actor opened up about working with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, the challenges of breaking into the industry, her unwavering faith during difficult phases, and the discipline she follows to stay fit.

From being starstruck by Preity to learning patience in an unpredictable profession, Kanikka shared the experiences that have shaped her both on and off screen.

Working With Sunny Deol And Meeting Preity Zinta

The actor had met Sunny Deol before while shooting Dono and says that familiarity helped.

"I already knew Sunny sir a little because he used to visit the sets for Rajveer. So it was very easy for me to bond with him."

However, meeting Preity Zinta was a completely different experience.

"Preity ma'am was my childhood crush. I grew up watching films like Koi... Mil Gaya. When I saw her for the first time, I just kept looking at her. I was completely in awe."

Kanikka describes the actor as warm and fun-loving.

"She is a sweetheart. She's really goofy. She comes out with the funniest things and makes everyone laugh. She's bubbly and chirpy, and I absolutely loved her energy."

The Moment She Will Never Forget

One memory from the film remains particularly special.

During her final screen test, several cast members, including Preity Zinta, were present for costume and look tests. Kanikka had to perform an emotional scene opposite Karan Deol.

"It was a scene where I was crying. I gave it everything I had. I was actually crying by the end and waiting for Raj sir to call 'cut'."

What happened next left a lasting impression.

"When he finally said 'cut', I could hear people clapping. My eyes were full of tears, so everything looked blurry. When I wiped my eyes, I saw Preity ma'am standing and applauding for me."

Kanikka says Preity later hugged her and complimented her performance.

"She told me, 'You were really good and you were convincing.' That's something I'll always carry in my heart."

Running All Night To Impress The Director

The most physically demanding part of the shoot was her very first scene.

"It was a chase sequence where I was running and some goons were chasing me. There's a small glimpse of it in the trailer."

Determined to impress Rajkumar Santoshi, Kanikka pushed herself relentlessly.

"I kept telling sir that I would start running from much farther away so it looked realistic when I entered the frame. He liked the idea."

The result was an exhausting night.

"I ran and ran and ran. It's probably just a few seconds in the film, but I spent the entire night doing take after take. I wanted to prove myself and show that if I'm part of such a big project, I have to give it my all."

Surviving The Ups And Downs Of The Industry

Reflecting on the challenges of the entertainment industry, Kanikka admitted she has experienced several difficult phases.

"Of course, I've gone through many such phases. Sometimes you shoot a film and it releases two years later, and there's nothing you can do about it. You simply have to be patient, and I think I've learnt that over time because I was quite impatient earlier."

"I don't think there is any fixed recipe for success. I've worked across different platforms and taken different opportunities. What has helped me most is my faith in God."

"Even during difficult times, I keep faith that things will eventually work out. I genuinely believe that good things happen to good people in the end, so you just have to keep going and not give up."

She adds, "Moving to Mumbai from another city can be difficult. You're living alone, your family is far away, and you sometimes wonder when your big break will come. There are moments of doubt, but there's also that inner voice that brought you to Mumbai in the first place. Keep listening to that voice and don't let it fade."

Fitness, Food And Chai

Kanikka admits she isn't someone who follows a strict fitness regime all year round.

"I go through phases. When I feel I've become unhealthy, I go into a very disciplined routine. In Delhi, I do Pilates. In Mumbai, I go to the gym."

But during shoots, exercise often takes a back seat.

"Some people go to the gym after pack-up. I genuinely don't know how they do it. When I'm working, all my focus is on the project."

As for food, she has no restrictions.

"I love food, I love chai, and I love home-cooked meals. But honestly, I enjoy everything. I can't function without food. Even if I have a 5 am shift, I'll still have a proper breakfast before heading to set," concludes the actress.

Batwara 1947 is set to clash with Awarapan 2 in the box office.



Also Read: 'Ask Kiara Advani If I Look Like Her': Batwara 1947 Actor Kanikka Kapur On Comparisons