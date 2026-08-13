Raj Kapoor Rumours, His Doctor And A Bollywood Exit: The Private Life Of India's First Female Superstar

Vyjayanthimala does not need an introduction. Few stars in Indian cinema have enjoyed the kind of success and admiration that Vyjayanthimala did. A renowned actor, talented Bharatanatyam dancer, and one of the biggest female stars of the 1950s and 1960s, known as the first female superstar of Indian cinema, she balanced commercial success with artistic excellence. On her birth anniversary, here's a look at her remarkable journey, the long-standing rumours linking her to Raj Kapoor, and the man she eventually chose to spend her life with.

A child star raised by strong women

Born on August 13, 1936, in Madras (now Chennai), Vyjayanthimala was introduced to classical dance at a young age. She was raised largely by her mother, Vasundhara Devi, who was herself an actor, and her grandmother, who played a major role in shaping her upbringing and career.

Before becoming a film star, Vyjayanthimala had already built a reputation as a talented Bharatanatyam dancer.

From Devdas to Sangam: Becoming a leading star

Vyjayanthimala delivered a string of memorable performances in films such as Nagin, Devdas, Madhumati, Naya Daur, and Gunga Jumna. At a time when hero-centric films dominated Hindi cinema, she carved out a space for herself with strong performances and exceptional dancing skills.

Her pairing with several leading actors of the time made her one of the industry's biggest names. Among those collaborations was Sangam, directed by and starring Raj Kapoor, a film that would later become central to rumours about their personal lives.

The Raj Kapoor affair rumours

For decades, speculation surrounded Vyjayanthimala and Raj Kapoor's relationship during the making of Sangam. The rumours gained further attention years later when Raj Kapoor's son, Rishi Kapoor, wrote in his autobiography about a difficult period for the Kapoor family. He recalled that his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, had temporarily left the family home during the time Raj Kapoor was allegedly involved with Vyjayanthimala.

However, Vyjayanthimala consistently rejected claims of a romantic relationship with the filmmaker. She maintained that the stories were untrue and argued that she had been unfairly linked to him.

Falling in love with Raj Kapoor's close friend

While rumours about Raj Kapoor continued to make headlines, Vyjayanthimala's personal life took a different turn.

The actor met Dr Chamanlal Bali, a respected physician who was also known to be close to Raj Kapoor. Their acquaintance began when she consulted him as a patient. Over time, the friendship developed into a deeper relationship.

Their romance attracted considerable attention because Dr Bali was already married and had children. The relationship sparked criticism from sections of the media and also faced opposition from within Vyjayanthimala's family.

Despite the scrutiny, the actor believed that Dr Bali's marriage had already broken down before their relationship became serious. She stood by her decision even as public debate around their romance intensified.

A marriage that changed her life

After several years together, Dr Bali's divorce was finalised and the couple married in 1968.

The marriage marked a major turning point in Vyjayanthimala's life. At the height of her career, she chose to step away from films and focus on her personal life. The decision surprised many because she continued to receive offers from prominent filmmakers even after her wedding.

Yet she remained firm in her choice. While she left mainstream cinema behind, she never abandoned her passion for classical dance and continued performing on stage.

The couple later settled in Chennai and welcomed their son, Suchindra. Dr Bali eventually moved away from medical practice and pursued business interests. Their marriage lasted until his death in 1986.

More than six decades after her rise to stardom, Vyjayanthimala remains one of Indian cinema's most respected figures. Her contribution extends beyond films to the preservation of Bharatanatyam.

Today, on her birth anniversary, she is remembered not only for iconic films and unforgettable dance performances but also for a life lived on her own terms, despite constant public scrutiny.



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