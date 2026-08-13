Amitabh Bachchan Had One True Female Rival: She Charged Rs 1 Crore And Built A Rs 250 Crore Fortune

The undisputed 'Hawa-Hawai' of Hindi cinema, Sridevi was an emotion. What her untimely death in 2018 left behind was a sparkling legacy. Having faced the arc lights at the tender age of four in the 1967 Tamil mythological film Kandhan Karunai, Sridevi was unaware of the glorious stardom that awaited her.

It was a journey that led to her being called the 'Female Amitabh Bachchan' of the '90s.

Sridevi's Hindi debut as a child artiste came with Julie (1975). She went on to play her first female lead at the age of 13 in the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu (1976), followed by her first Hindi role in Solva Sawan (1979).

And thus began the reign of one of the biggest female superstars of Indian cinema. Sridevi reached her peak in the 1980s and '90s with a range of films across genres. She could carry glamorous, hardcore romantic roles as well as intense characters with equal panache. She commanded absolute box-office dominance as she steadily moved up the ladder, starring in more than 300 films across the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries.

And thus came her reign.

On what would have been her 63rd birth anniversary, here's a look at what made Sridevi's talent-and her fee-so extraordinary.

The Female Superstar Who Demanded Rs 1 Crore In The '90s

While pay disparity is a rampant topic in the film industry today, it almost seems impossible that a leading actress once had the power to demand Rs 1 crore for a film.

But Sridevi broke that mould when she became the first female actress to charge Rs 1 crore for the 1993 release Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, which was one of the most expensive films made in India at the time.

According to a Hindustan Times report, only south Indian superstar Chiranjeevi was charging an equally astounding amount then. By the mid-1990s, when Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan also began commanding higher fees, Sridevi reportedly demanded more than both of them.

Even the trio of Khans, who had reached the pinnacle of stardom, were reportedly paid Rs 50-75 lakh back then. Sridevi was clearly ahead of the race.

However, she married producer Boney Kapoor and quit films in the late 1990s. After a string of back-to-back hits, including Lamhe (1991), Khuda Gawah (1992), Gumrah (1993), Laadla (1994) and Judaai (1997), the silver screen certainly missed her.

She took a prolonged break in the 2000s before making her comeback with Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish in 2012. She reportedly charged a whopping fee of Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 5 crore per film.

But What Made Sridevi The 'Female Amitabh Bachchan' At Her Peak?

Call it the meaty roles that came her way or the killer mix of versatility and star power-Sridevi was rare in every way.

You can imagine her bringing the sass as she glided around as Miss Hawa Hawai in Mr India, and then instantly channeling the quintessential Hindi film heroine as her chiffon saree flew through the air in Yash Raj Films' Lamhe.

From her comic streak in films such as Chaalbaaz to her iconic dance moves in Nagina, Sridevi was never conventional. She was quintessential.

She moved forward with such tenacity that people had no choice but to take notice. She reportedly even turned down films opposite Amitabh Bachchan before Khuda Gawah eventually happened.

Adding to her talent was Sridevi's pan-Indian presence, which contributed to her immense popularity alongside her versatility.

She was one person, yet her presence could take on many forms-and that is what made the title of 'Female Amitabh Bachchan' so befitting. The stature, the command and the undeniable force were all there.

But then, at 33, she quit films. That did nothing to curtail her superstardom. She made a powerful comeback with English Vinglish in 2012. However, her life was cut short by an accidental drowning in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, at the age of 54, on February 24, 2018.

What she left behind was a remarkable film legacy and a bank balance worth crores-both testaments to what she achieved during her decades-long career.

Sridevi's Net Worth

According to Moneymint, Sridevi's net worth at the time of her death was Rs 250 crore. She amassed an enviable fortune through films, endorsements and commercials. As per IBTimes, she owned a fleet of luxury cars worth Rs 9 crore, including models from Audi and Ford, as well as a Porsche Cayenne, which was reportedly her favourite.

She also owned three bungalows in Mumbai and Chennai, valued at more than Rs 80 crore.

Surely, the first female superstar of Indian cinema led a life of abundance-one that grew out of sheer hard work, years of dedication and the love of an audience that continues to pour in.

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