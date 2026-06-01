Sridevi Cried On Phone For A Week As She Missed Khushi And Boney Kapoor's Birthdays, Reveals Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy with promotions for her upcoming film Peddi, walked down memory lane and shared how her mother, the late actor Sridevi, always prioritised family despite being a superstar. Sharing an anecdote, Janhvi recalled how her mother cried on the phone for a week after missing Khushi and Boney Kapoor's birthdays because she was shooting.

"I remember when she was shooting English Vinglish. She scheduled the shoot so it would coincide with our summer vacations. For some reason they couldn't adjust some schedules in New York, and she missed Khushi and Papa's birthday. She was on the phone with us, crying every day after pack-up for a week. You couldn't imagine that this person was a megastar when the most important thing in her day was sadness about missing her kids' birthday," Janhvi told Times Now.

Sridevi used to enjoy the simple joys of life despite her busy schedule.

"Of course there was always a crowd wherever she went. We lived a very sheltered, privileged, and protected life, but she never carried the weight of whatever she had achieved. Her focus was getting a good pomfret with chutney to make for her family. Her favourite thing was to put oil on Papa's head and give him a massage hoping some hair would finally start growing, but he had to get a transplant eventually," Janhvi said.

Sridevi, who started working as early as age four, was a shy person. When she decided to commit herself fully to domestic life, she did so without looking back.

"This was an aspect of Mom I looked up to the most. If she decided to do something, she used to go into that lane completely. That's how she approached family life. Her self got erased and she put that chapter of her professional life behind her and concentrated solely on her duties as a mother and a wife. That's what I was also exposed to, until we came of age and she returned to her professional life," Janhvi continued.

"I wouldn't say I was blissfully unaware, but I was criminally unaware. After everything she had done... She was an inherently shy person. She started working at the age of four, so by the time she decided to commit herself to domestic life, she wanted it to be a complete transformation," she added.

Sridevi died in an accidental drowning in Dubai in 2018, a few months before Janhvi's debut in Dharma Productions' Dhadak.