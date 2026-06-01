Janhvi Kapoor Says Telugu Industry Respects 'Everyone's Working Hours': 'Back Home Compromises Happen'

Janhvi Kapoor, who is set to star opposite Ram Charan in the upcoming film Peddi, has shared her views on the differences between Bollywood and the Telugu film industry. In a recent interaction with a media portal, Janhvi praised the Telugu film industry for fostering a more respectful and balanced work environment. She noted that working hours are managed with greater consideration there, not just for actors but for the entire crew, including technicians.

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Speaking to Times Now, Janhvi Kapoor said, "What I really appreciate about the Telugu film industry is its respect for everyone's working hours—not just the actors but also the technicians and crew members."

The actor further noted that even break times are well defined on Telugu film sets. She said a standard lunch break allows people enough time to eat comfortably for about 40 minutes and even take a short 20-minute nap before resuming work.

She added, "Sometimes that is compromised back home."

She also said that during her projects there, she rarely had to work long shifts, recalling that 12-hour shoots happened only once or twice. On most days, the actor wrapped up work within nine to ten hours, indicating a more balanced and manageable routine on set.

Janhvi said, "A night shoot always ends at 2 am, so you're rested. So I think they're very particular about things like that. In Mumbai, I guess it depends on the film set you're on. But I will say, if I can say so, things are a little more pre-planned in Mumbai."

Adding to the discussion, Ram Charan, who was also present in the interview, said he admires the Hindi film industry for its discipline and professionalism. Ram Charan said, "I wish I could finish films in 70 days or less."

About Peddi

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is slated to hit theatres on June 4. Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.



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