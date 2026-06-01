Shoaib Ibrahim's Father Taken Off Ventilator After Brain Surgery: "Speech Therapy <i>Shuru Hogi</i>"

TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim has shared a fresh update on his father's health, a week after he was hospitalised following a brain haemorrhage. In a recent vlog, Shoaib said that his father's condition has improved. He revealed that doctors had earlier placed him on ventilator support due to several medical concerns, but it has now been removed. He also added that his father is conscious and has started responding to him, indicating a positive recovery.

Details

Shoaib said in his vlog, "I brought my father to the hospital last Sunday. After that, his surgery was delayed for 3-4 days because he was on blood thinners. Finally, he underwent surgery on Wednesday, and it went well. Since then, he has started responding. Earlier, he wasn't reacting at all."

"Over the past few days, my father's heart rate had increased and his blood pressure was also fluctuating. He was unable to swallow properly, so he was placed on a ventilator as a precautionary measure. However, he has now been taken off the ventilator. The support was removed on Sunday after 3-4 days," he added.

Talking about the current condition, Shoaib said, "His heart rate is now under control. Since he had been under anaesthesia for several days, it caused some gas build-up in his intestines, but that has also improved today."



He added, "Speech abhi nahi hai. Dheere dheere unki speech therapy shuru hogi. Aj papa se milke aaya. Achchhe se smile kar raha hai, respond kar rahe hain, bolne ki koshish kar rahe. Inshaallah woh dheere dheere hoga."

(His speech hasn't returned yet. Gradually, his speech therapy will begin. I met him today. He is smiling well, responding, and trying to speak. InshaAllah, it will improve slowly.)

Background

In a previous video, Shoaib Ibrahim spoke about how serious his father's medical emergency was.

Shoaib Ibrahim said, "As you all know, my father has been hospitalized. We initially thought it was a stroke, but this time it turned out to be a brain haemorrhage. He is not doing well. The last time he had a stroke, there was a blood clot in his brain, which paralyzed the left side of his body. But he was speaking, and he recovered quickly; however, this time there was a lot of bleeding, and it had spread, causing speech problems for him."

"Papa is not reacting at all. The swelling has reduced, and they will perform a procedure on his brain. They will make a hole in his skull and remove the blood clots so that they do not spread. They are waiting for the swelling to subside. They don't want to rush things; they are closely monitoring him for two days," Shoaib added.



Also Read: Why Dipika Kakar Is Drinking Ground Black Coffee, Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Explains