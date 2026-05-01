Why Dipika Kakar Is Drinking Ground Black Coffee, Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Explains

Shoaib Ibrahim has said that doctors treating his wife, actor Dipika Kakar, have advised her to drink black coffee, as it is beneficial for liver health. He shared the information during a recent YouTube vlog, where he spoke about changes the couple has made to their daily routine following medical advice.

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Shoaib Ibrahim said the doctor recommended black coffee but advised against using instant coffee mixes. He said freshly ground coffee beans are more effective and suggested using a coffee maker to prepare the drink. Ibrahim explained that fresh coffee is believed to be more helpful for the liver compared to packaged alternatives.

While speaking in the vlog, Ibrahim said he has also started following the advice and now drinks black coffee regularly. He added that Dipika has begun the habit as well. He mentioned that doctors advised consuming three to four cups of black coffee a day, though he drinks at least two cups daily.

Shoaib said, “Now I will have black coffee. Our doctor told us that instant mixes are not that effective. It is better to grind coffee beans and use a coffee maker to make and drink fresh coffee. It is more useful for the liver.”

He added, “One should drink three to four cups of black coffee a day. Dipika has also started it. I drink at least two a day. Now I will go to the gym and will drink it once again before that.”

Dipika Kakar recently underwent another surgery after a 1.3 cm cyst reappeared near her liver. The recurrence has been an emotional setback for the actor, who has been undergoing treatment for liver cancer. Dipika first spoke about her diagnosis last year, when doctors discovered a tennis‑ball‑sized cancerous cyst near her liver. She underwent major surgery during which 22 per cent of her liver was removed along with the cyst.