Ira Khan Reveals How Husband Nupur Shikhare Helps Her Cope With Cyclical Depression

Ira Khan recently spoke about her battle with "cyclical depression." She also said that her husband, Nupur Shikhare, has been understanding and supportive, adding that his empathy has helped her deal with difficult phases.

Details

In a conversation with Vibhor Adnani on his Instagram page, Shutter Bonsai, Ira said, "We have arguments. Kabhi kabhi, woh mere depression se thak jaata hai (Sometimes, he gets tired of my depression). I have cyclical depression...it comes in phases...sometimes, there are dips. Both of us are now better at catching them."

She further added, "You want to call it depression or whatever...You keep it. I don't understand....all I understand is that you are in pain. So, we'll do whatever is needed for that. We'll fight with this together."

Speaking further about her husband, Nupur, she said, "I think in words. He thinks in feelings. He's very empathetic."

What Ira Said Earlier

In 2020, on World Mental Health Day (October 10), Ira had shared a video in which she opened up about her mental health battle.

Ira began the video by saying, "Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do."

Recalling her personal struggle with depression, she added, "I have decided to take you on a journey - my journey - and see what happens. Hopefully, we'll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better. I've thought of so many things to say. What should I say? Why am I doing this?"

She signed off the video by saying, "Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?"

Talking about Ira and Nupur, the two got married in 2024.



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