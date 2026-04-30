Watch: Nana Patekar, 76, Does 15 Tricep Dips While Wearing A <i>Gamcha</i> In Viral Gym Video

A video of Nana Patekar has been doing the rounds on social media, showing the veteran actor performing tricep dips with ease.

Details

Nana Patekar has once again drawn attention for his discipline and fitness, even at the age of 76. A recent video shared online shows the actor completing tricep dips smoothly, leaving viewers impressed across platforms.

The clip was posted on Instagram by photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar. In the video, Nana is seen working out in tan shorts and a white baniyan, with a gamcha draped around his neck. He completes the exercise effortlessly and smiles at the end. The video quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom expressed surprise at his strength and form at this age.

Atul captioned the post, "A-Ho Nana Sahebbb...!!! You just made me reset my fitness goals!!! That's #NanaPatekar ji. He's 76. That's him cranking out tricep dips on the bars. He did 15 (I started recording late)."

He also added, "I'm slow on the draw some days," explaining why all 15 repetitions were not captured on camera. He concluded by writing, "But...Back to Nana Saheb. What. A. Legend."

Take a look at the viral video here:

Internet Reacts

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "Nana sir What a inspiration," while another commented, "Pure strength.. Inspirational." Other reactions included comments such as "He slayed it," "Baap Of All Baap," and "That's awesome especially at 76." Actors Shilpa Shetty and Rahul Dev also showered love on the post.

On the work front, Nana Patekar was seen earlier this year in O'Romeo, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. In the film, the actor played the role of a police officer.



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