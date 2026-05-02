Deepika Padukone Wears A Rs 23,500 Dress While Shooting <i>King</i> With Shah Rukh Khan In Cape Town

In September 2025, Deepika Padukone announced that she would be shooting for King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. The actor took the internet by storm after announcing her pregnancy on April 19, 2026.

Only a week after the announcement, Deepika and SRK's pictures from the sets of King in Cape Town, South Africa, went viral. The actors were spotted shooting for their upcoming film. SRK was holding Deepika's hand, while she was sporting a big smile on her face.

What many users missed was the breezy dress that Deepika was wearing. A quick search using Google Lens reveals that it was from the Mes Demoiselles collection.

Deepika Padukone In A Rs 23,537 Dress While Shooting King With SRK

Deepika Padukone wore a dress worth USD 248 (approximately Rs 23,537). It is currently available at a 50 per cent discount. The original price, according to the official website, is USD 495 (approximately Rs 46,980). The dress is currently out of stock.

Deepika Padukone wore a dress worth USD 248 (approximately Rs 23,537). Photo: Mes Demoiselles

Its bohemian silhouette adds richness to the details. "This long chiffon viscose dress features a baroque print on an ecru background, like a painting in motion. It's loose, flowing, and asymmetrical cut offers a look that is both free and assertive," read the description on the website.

The studs accentuate the neckline, underbust, and bust. Sheer and wide sleeves, with gathered details around the wrist, add drama. The back features two flounced panels.

"Fully lined for added comfort, this dress reveals a perfect balance between romance, sophistication, and boldness," the description concluded.

Deepika Padukone Shooting King With Shah Rukh Khan

After an eight‑hour controversy broke out following Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel, the actor took to Instagram to announce that she would be working with Shah Rukh Khan in King.

"The very first lesson he (SRK) taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success," she wrote in the caption.

"I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I've made since. And that's probably why we're back making our 6th movie together?" she concluded.

King is set to release in theatres on December 12, 2026.