At 32, Nick Jonas Is Focusing On Longevity To Spend More Time With Daughter Malti

Staying in shape doesn't always require complicated routines or hours in the gym, and Nick Jonas agrees. The singer-actor shared a refreshingly simple workout tip that helps him stay consistent with his fitness goals. At 32, his approach is practical, sustainable, and easy to follow. You can easily incorporate in your daily routine.

Nick Jonas Shares His Workout Routine

In an interview with Men's Journal, Nick, who married Priyanka Chopra in December 2018, shared his one workout tip for men who want to stay in shape. He said, "I think for me, it's all about getting outside. If you can't get a full workout in, if you can just take a nice long walk outside, a long walk does a lot for your general health, physically and emotionally."

He continued, "I've been really getting into a circuit-style workout over the years. In the past, it was definitely heavier weight and trying to build or maintain muscle, whereas now it's about general upkeep, feeling fresh, getting that heart rate up, and doing what I can to think about longevity, not just building muscle or getting after it in the gym."

Stressing the importance of balance, Nick stated that good rest is just as important as a good workout for long-term health. "Longevity is all about taking care of your joints and making sure you're getting a proper recovery as well. I think really good rest is equally as important as getting a good workout in. Then the last piece is just making healthier choices across the board, starting with the next best decision if you're looking at what you want to have for lunch or for dinner. It's not to say you can't have any fun and have something that's slightly outside that Venn diagram of health and tasty meal, but just try to implement more positive choices for your body and for your health than the negative. That's a good starting place, and you can build off of that," he added.

How Fatherhood Has Changed Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas further credited fatherhood for changing his entire outlook on fitness and wellness. He and Priyanka Chopra welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022. Now, his focus is on staying healthy to spend as much time as possible with his daughter, a role he calls the greatest in the world and his biggest source of inspiration.

"I think it's now become about doing all I can every day to make sure I get as much time on this Earth with her. I think focusing on that health aspect is the key in that way. Being a dad is the greatest thing in the world, and it has inspired me in so many ways," he added.

Also Read | Australian Fitness Coach Shares How Eating More Protein And Vegetables Can Reduce Body Fat