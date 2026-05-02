Mahesh Babu's Rejuvenating Escape In Germany Is All About Trekking And Training

Mahesh Babu is an Indian actor who has delivered stellar performances in films, including Athadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, and Srimanthudu, among others. Apart from being the Prince of Tollywood, he is also a fitness enthusiast.

The 50-year-old star maintains his atheltic build by focusing on high‑protein meals consumed throughout the day. Instead of following trends, he sticks to his routines with consistency. But it's not just his diet that keeps him fit; the credit also goes to his disciplined workout routine. Currently, he is in Germany training with a German health expert.

Mahesh Babu's Rejuvenating Escape In Germany

Sharing a postcard from Germany on Instagram, Mahesh Babu posted two pictures with Dr Harry Konig, an expert in integrative medicine who focuses on longevity, prevention, and precision.

The caption read, "The Black Forest, Trekking... Training... Rejuvenating!!"

Mahesh Babu's rejuvenating escape is all about trekking in the Black Forest, a mountainous region bordering France, known for its dense woods and picturesque villages. In the first picture, the actor posed with the health expert against a backdrop of lush green forests and a cascading waterfall.

In the second image, he is seen posing with Dr Harry Konig in a gym. Mahesh Babu has been collaborating with the German healthcare professional for a few years now.

In April 2023, Dr Harry Konig took to Instagram and shared a picture with Mahesh Babu. The caption read, "Your trust is the greatest compliment we could receive. Thank you for letting us be part of your health journey - this is exactly why we do what we do."

Mahesh Babu's Much-Awaited Varanasi

In November 2025, SS Rajamouli revealed the first glimpses of Varanasi, earlier known as SSMB29. Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the title reveal at the Globetrotter event in Hyderabad had fans calling it "pure madness on screen."

The teaser began with a drone view of Varanasi from 521 CE. From asteroid Sambhavi striking the Earth to glimpses of Africa, Antarctica, and Manikarnika Ghat, the sequence ends with Mahesh Babu riding a bull as Rudra, holding a trishul in his hand.

Varanasi is set to hit theatres on April 7, 2027, and fans can't wait to witness the magic unfold on the silver screen.

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