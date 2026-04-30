Why Smriti Mandhana Turned To Bhagavad Gita After 2025 World Cup Heartbreak: 'That's Therapy For Me'

Last year, India lost a Women's World Cup match to England by a narrow margin, following which England sealed a place in the semi-finals. The dramatic victory came against India, with England edging the match by just four runs in Indore. Several pics and videos of Smriti Mandhana went viral, showing her sitting in the pavilion and visibly breaking down. Now, in an interview with Vogue, Smriti spoke about that match, the criticism that followed, and how she dealt with it.

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The failure to finish the match against England weighed heavily on her. It lingered through the night and left her restless. Questioning herself, Smriti Mandhana reflected on what had gone wrong. "This can't be happening. Where am I going wrong?" she asked, turning to what she describes as her conversations with the cricket god, sometimes out of belief and sometimes out of anxiety.

As she struggled internally, criticism poured in online. Some social media users targeted the Indian women's team with harsh remarks. "Go back to your kitchens," some wrote, while others labelled the side "chokers".

Mandhana, however, has learned not to be overwhelmed by either praise or criticism. Instead, she thrives under pressure. "When we started playing, wasn't this what we all wanted? We wanted people to fill the stadiums for us; we wanted fans to scream and support us. Then we must accept the downside as well. None of it lasts very long anyway."

Her response came when it mattered most. In a must-win match against New Zealand, Mandhana scored a match-winning century, turning public opinion around almost instantly. The criticism faded, and she was once again hailed as one of Indian cricket's brightest stars.

Now more experienced and aware of the demands of international cricket, the 29-year-old focuses on preparation beyond the field. She no longer relies on late-night practice alone to reset herself. Instead, she turns to personal routines that keep her mentally ready, including listening to selected episodes from the Mahabharata and carrying a pocket version of the Bhagavad Gita.

"I find all my answers there. For me, that's therapy," she said.

About The match

England secured a spot in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup with a narrow win over hosts India, clinching the match by four runs in Indore.

Batting first, England put up 288 for 8, built around a century from Heather Knight. The total gave them a solid platform, even though their bowlers struggled at times while defending the score.

India appeared to be on course for victory during the chase. With 62 runs needed from the final 10 overs and seven wickets still in hand, the hosts were well placed. However, the match shifted after Smriti Mandhana was dismissed, increasing the pressure on the batting side.

As the required runs mounted, India lost momentum. England held their nerve in the closing stages to seal a tense win and confirm their progression to the last four.



However, India clinched their first‑ever ICC Women's Cricket World Cup title in 2025 after beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final. The match was played on November 2, 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.



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