How You Talk To Yourself Decides How Your Brain Works, Explains Australian Psychologist

Australian psychologist Millie Hardie has drawn attention to the impact of self-talk on mental health, saying that the way people speak to themselves can physically shape how their brains function. In a recent Instagram video shared on March 8, 2026, Hardie explained the science behind this process, focusing on neuroplasticity - the brain's ability to change through repeated thoughts and behaviours.

How Repetition Shapes The Brain

According to Hardie, the human brain is not focused on determining what is true but on recognising and reinforcing familiar patterns. She stated that the brain gradually accepts repeated thoughts, regardless of their positivity or negativity.

"I'm a psychologist. It took me 10 years to learn this. I'll teach you in under a minute. It believes what's familiar. And what becomes familiar? What you repeat," she said in the video.

She explained that repeated thoughts can influence emotions, which then affect actions and, over time, shape a person's sense of identity.



Hardie warned that constant self-criticism can lead to long-term mental and emotional effects. She said negative self-talk is not harmless because it actively trains the brain to respond in certain ways.

"Say something often enough, with emotion, and your brain starts wiring around it," she said. "That's why self-talk isn't harmless. It's powerful. The way you speak to yourself becomes the way you feel about yourself."

She added that a person's internal beliefs often play a role in shaping their external experiences and behaviour.

Using Visualisation As A Tool

Hardie also discussed how neuroplasticity can be used positively. She said the brain does not always clearly separate real experiences from imagined ones, which means visualisation can be a useful mental exercise.

"Visualising the calm, confident, capable version of you? That's not fluff. It's a rehearsal," she said, suggesting that repeatedly imagining positive outcomes can help reshape mental patterns.

Learning To Step Back From Thoughts

In the video, Hardie encouraged people to recognise that thoughts are temporary and do not always reflect reality. She said individuals do not have to accept every thought as true.

"You don't own your thoughts. They visit. You don't have to believe all of them," she said.

According to Hardie, learning to observe thoughts without immediately reacting to them can help people gain better control over their mental health. She concluded by saying that changing thought patterns can lead to changes in emotional and behavioural outcomes.

"Change the input and you change the outcome," she said.



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