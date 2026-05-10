After Bhavitha Mandava Row, Sobhita Dhulipala, Raja Kumari React To Viral Video Celebrating Telugu Representation

The 21st century has been defined by inclusivity on global platforms, especially stages as grand as the Met Gala and Cannes. Recently, Chanel drew backlash from internet users after Indian brand ambassador Bhavitha Mandava walked the Met Gala red carpet in a jeans-and-top ensemble. One user remarked, "That fashion house did Bhavitha dirty."

The ensemble was a reinterpretation of the outfit that the model was wearing on the day she was discovered on a New York subway in 2024.

However, taking to Instagram, Mandava thanked Matthieu Blazy, Chanel's creative director, for welcoming her with open arms and giving her the "opportunity to walk the Met Gala stairs".

While the Hyderabad-based model's appearance at the Met Gala was reduced to the outfit she wore, Srilata Addepalli, a Dubai-based Indian content creator, brought a bigger conversation around Telugu representation into the limelight.

In her video, the influencer credited not just Bhavitha Mandava, but also Sobhita Dhulipala, Deepica Mutyala, and Raja Kumari for making it big and paving the way for brown and Telugu women to succeed on global platforms.

Influencer Celebrates Telugu Representation In The Viral Video

In the viral video, Srilata Addepalli asked what was common among Bhavitha Mandava, Sobhita Dhulipala, Deepica Mutyala, and Raja Kumari. They are all brown women, but they all have Telugu roots.

"And most importantly, these women chose paths that weren't expected from someone coming from a Telugu middle-class family. And they still made it global, mind you," she added, celebrating them and their achievements.

She further revealed that she wanted to be a model but was told that it was not something that a "Telugu girl would do".

"Now that I see Bhavitha on a global platform, walking for Chanel. And then I also see Sobhita, who was a former Miss India Earth title holder, and then she went on to star in amazing series, like Made in Heaven, and walked on international red carpets. And then I thought, why not me?" she asked.

She credited Deepica for breaking barriers with Live Tinted and praised Raja Kumari for taking her voice, roots, and identity to the global stage.

"I would've loved to see a Telugu girl representation on a global platform in a more larger-than-life way. But let's not reduce these women to one outfit or one appearance or just that one moment," the digital creator further noted.

She concluded the video saying that these women are an inspiration for women like her, especially the ones who belong to Telugu families.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Deepica Mutyala, And Raja Kumari React To Viral Video

The video celebrating Telugu women and their achievements on global platforms struck a chord with Sobhita Dhulipala, Deepica Mutyala, and Raja Kumari, and they reacted in the comment section.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Deepica Mutyala, and Raja Kumari reacted to the viral video celebrating Telugu representation. Photo: Srilata Addepalli/ Instagram

Sobhita advised the influencer, "Lean into your essence, no matter what. My most meaningful moments have come when I did what my instinct told me to, even when it's totally illogical or unproductive. And every single time I did something otherwise, only I know how it backfired. Honour yourself. This life is a short sail across the river; cherish the breeze and the current."

Deepica wrote, "Omg you're going to make me cry!!!! Thank you for this video! It made me smile so big, and you have no idea how much I needed this. Can't wait to see the magic you put into the world. You've got this, xoxo."

Raja Kumari also commented, "Thank you for making me feel seen, my Telugu sister. It's never too late to pursue your dreams."

Other celebrities from Telugu cinema, including Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna and Manasa Sharma, also left heartwarming comments on Srilata Addepalli's post.

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