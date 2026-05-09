Alia Bhatt Skipped Foundation In <i>Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani</i>, Says Makeup Artist Mickey Contractor

Mickey Contractor needs no introduction. He is an iconic makeup artist who has brought several characters to life on screen. From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji to Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, he has worked with actors on films and events, and has set trends in the makeup world.

He is the man behind the no-makeup makeup look. In his recent interview with Masoom Minawala, he opened up about why he toned down the makeup and ditched foundation.

"That was a very conscious decision. That is what I learnt from doing advertising work, where I figured a way to make makeup look like it's not there," he shared.

"And when I say makeup, I mean foundation," the makeup artist added. He admitted that he has toned down his use of eyeshadow significantly over the years. He added that he took away the thick layer of foundation, but sad to see that it is back in the bridal business.

How Alia Bhatt Went Foundation-Free In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

During this candid chat, Mickey revealed that Alia Bhatt went foundation-free in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. While the Instagram influencers continue to apply layer after layer of foundation to achieve a flawless finish, the ace makeup artist chose to let the actor's natural features take the spotlight.

"You won't believe this, but in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt did not wear any foundation. She was okay with it, when I suggested it, she was okay with it," he told Masoom.

However, he added that Karan Johar freaked out a little bit and questioned if the look would come out as well as he thought because he was making a glamorous film.

He stressed the idea of going foundation-free and suggested a look test. "If you don't like it, we will change it," he told the director.

"I did not know I could go on camera without foundation and still look glamorous," Alia told Mickey. Throughout the film, he did not apply foundation to the actor's face. He only worked with concealer under the eyes, smoky eyeshadow, and cream blush to add "enough glow" to her face. He finished Rani's look with a nude lipstick.

"It was just enough. Those eyes did the rest. It was just the kajal and a little bit of liner that were smoked out. There was mascara," he said, adding that he might have used a thin layer of lashes.

Farah Khan Compared Ali Bhatt's Smoky Eyes With Mahabharata Makeup

Sharing the story behind Alia's viral smoky eyes in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Mickey shared that when he was doing it, he did not allow the actor to sit in front of the mirror.

He also warned her not to be shocked when she first saw herself in the mirror after the makeup was done. He prefers to do makeup while the actor is facing natural light, especially when the shooting is outdoors.

"I am attempting a black smoky eye, I think it will work," Mickey said, and Alia agreed with him. However, seeing her makeup, Farah Khan freaked out.

"Mickey, what is this Mahabharata makeup?" she asked the artist. He politely told her to go with it and trust his instincts. As it turns out, she loved Rani's makeup and told him, "She looked fantastic. Those eyes are fab."

He further explained that it might take some time for the audience to adjust to the look of an actor, but if it remains consistent across frames, it ends up becoming the personality of the character.

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