Inside MS Dhoni's 7-Acre Ranchi Farmhouse With A Sprawling Garden, Gym, Garage, And Pool

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni), the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is known by names, including Captain Cool, Mahi, and Thala. His journey in cricket even inspired a film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput played the sportsman.

After suffering a calf strain, he is back in the nets to practise for the upcoming Chennai Super Kings (CSK) matches in IPL 2026. But he recently made headlines for being the highest individual taxpayer.

Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Bihar-Jharkhand), Dr D Sudhakara Rao, recently addressed the media and said, "MS Dhoni was the highest individual taxpayer combining Bihar and Jharkhand during the previous financial year." He did not disclose his net tax return.

The news comes as no surprise to Thala's fans, who have, over the years, witnessed him touch new heights of success and are familiar with his love for bikes and automobiles. His primary residence is Kailashpati, a 7-acre farmhouse located in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Here is what it looks like.

Inside MS Dhoni's Farmhouse

The Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri recipient lives in his Ranchi farmhouse with his wife, Sakshi, and daughter, Ziva, along with their furry friends. Apart from three dogs, Captain Cool's residence is also home to ponies, parrots, birds, and more.

Indoor plants add a splash of colour to an otherwise pastel and white interior. Complementing them are shades of yellow and grey that add warmth to the house. Marble floors, wooden furniture, and soft lighting further enhance the space.

A family room has also featured in a couple of videos, filled with leather and suede furniture. A rug completes the interiors, and a Chesterfield couch makes it perfect for lounging on weekends and holidays.

Over the years, MS Dhoni and Sakshi have shared glimpses of their home.

Sprawling Garden

While the couple has shared a few pictures and videos that show how their home looks on the inside, their Instagram feeds are flooded with visuals of their animals playing, grazing, and resting in their sprawling, well-trimmed garden, surrounded by trees.

In fact, Sakshi Dhoni enjoys spending time with animals on their farmhouse. From feeding them to capturing them, she loves being around them. Since their daughter, Ziva, has grown up with animals all around her, she also cherishes their company.

Some pictures and videos also take you inside the garage, showcasing MS Dhoni's collection of cars and bikes. Reports also suggest that the property includes a gym, swimming pool, and net practice field.

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