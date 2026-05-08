Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2026: Here Is When, Where And How To Check TN Board HSE Results

The Tamil Nadu State Board is scheduled to announce the Class 12 (HSE) results for 2026 on Friday, May 8, later in the day. The announcement was made by School Education Secretary B Chandra Mohan on Thursday, May 7. A total of 8,16,289 students appeared for the Class 12 examinations, which were held from March 2 to March 26, 2026. Though the results had earlier been expected to be delayed due to pending government formation, they have now been released as originally planned.

Where to Check TN Board Class 12 Results

Students can access their results through the following official websites:

Results will also be available directly at schools. The department has confirmed that scores will be sent via SMS to mobile numbers submitted through school undertaking forms, as well as to numbers provided by private candidates during online registration.

How to Check TN Board Result 2026 on WhatsApp

In a first for Tamil Nadu, the School Education Department has partnered with the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency to offer results via WhatsApp. To use this service, students should follow these steps:

1. Send "Hi" to 7845252525 on WhatsApp

2. Reply with your department name and class of examination

3. Enter your registration number and date of birth when prompted

4. Your result will be shared in the chat



As per the latest updates, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 public examination results for 2026 are expected to be announced soon. The TN HSC (+2) results are likely to be released between 9 am and 11 am on the official website, tnresults.nic.in. Students can access their results using their registration number and date of birth. The marksheet will display subject-wise marks, total score, and pass status.