West Bengal Government Formation LIVE: Two days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would not resign, Governor RN Ravi dissolved the state Cabinet and Legislative Assembly following the Assembly election results declared on May 4, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a two-thirds majority.
The Governor's office announced the dissolution on Thursday, citing powers under Article 174(2)(b) of the Constitution. A statement from Lok Bhaban (formerly Raj Bhavan) said the order took immediate effect in accordance with constitutional provisions.
Banerjee, now the outgoing Chief Minister, had earlier said she would not formally submit her resignation, claiming the poll results did not reflect the "true public mandate."
Meanwhile, the first BJP government in West Bengal is set to take oath on May 9, marking a major political shift in the state. The Chief Ministerial choice is yet to be announced, though Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is seen as the frontrunner. Other names being considered include state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, and former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta.
Follow Here LIVE Updates Of West Bengal Government Formation:
West Bengal Government Formation LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Election Commission To Release CCTV Footage Of Voting
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav challenged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to release CCTV footage of voting in the West Bengal assembly polls. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of covering its "lies" by telling another one.
Yadav invoked the incidents reported during the Rampur bypolls in 2022, where he alleged that voters were stopped from coming out to exercise their franchise.
Speaking after a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata, Yadav said, "BJP's lies are like layerings of Soan Papdi. They put another layer of lies on top of one layer. All the videos are in the archives. During the Rampur elections, they didn't let any voter come out. Is the Election Commission blind?"
He further questioned the Election Commission and demanded transparency in the polling processes.
"The BJP people are very scared of CCTV and cameras. If the Election Commission is impartial, then show the CCTV video of the voting in Kundarki to the public. If the proceedings of the Supreme Court can be live, then why can't the CCTV of Bengal's voting and counting be shown?" he said.
(ANI)
West Bengal Government Formation LIVE: "People Voted Under Pressure": Akhilesh Yadav On West Bengal Polls
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that people in West Bengal voted under pressure during the elections and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of undermining democratic processes in the state.
Addressing reporters in Kolkata, Yadav claimed that democracy had been weakened through excessive pressure and the large-scale deployment of central forces during the polls.
The Samajwadi Party president further alleged that the BJP had "damaged democracy" and could not tolerate the rise of women in politics.
"What has happened in Bengal. A way has been found to destroy democracy. No one has probably damaged democracy as much as the BJP has. They can never see a woman rising. Voting has indeed taken place here, but people have voted more under pressure than of their own will," Yadav said.
(ANI)
West Bengal Government Formation LIVE: BJP Prepares To Stake Claims To Form Government, Opposition Backs Mamata
The political temperature in West Bengal soared after Governor RN Ravi on Thursday dissolved the Legislative Assembly ahead of the formation of a new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, even as the state witnessed post-poll violence, including the murder of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath.
The dissolution of the Assembly formally cleared the way for the BJP's first government in West Bengal after the party's sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, where the BJP won 207 seats while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was reduced to 80 after 15 years of being in power.
According to BJP sources, a meeting of newly elected party MLAs is likely to be held on Friday to elect the legislative party leader ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.
The dramatic political transition, however, unfolded against a backdrop of explosive allegations, emotional appeals, violent clashes, and accusations of "murder of democracy" from the Opposition camp.
(ANI)
West Bengal Government Formation LIVE: Governor Dissolves Bengal Assembly After Completion Of Term
Governor RN Ravi has dissolved the West Bengal State Legislative Assembly with effect from May 7 after completion of its term, according to an official notification.
The current assembly was constituted in May 2021 after the Trinamool Congress, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, returned to power for the third consecutive term in the state.
The dissolution marks the formal completion of the tenure of the outgoing assembly, following the recently concluded two-phase elections.
The notification was issued by the Department of Parliamentary Affairs.
(PTI)
West Bengal Government Formation LIVE: Bengal To Get Good Government: Odisha Chief Minister
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said West Bengal will get a stable and good government, which will be formed by the BJP for the first time in the state.
Majhi, who was appointed as the party's co-observer for West Bengal, said, "The Bengal elections result came in favour of the BJP. It is a great opportunity to work under Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a co-observer." The chief minister said that talking to the central leadership, including Shah, on the Bengal matter was certainly a "big opportunity" for him.
"We will hold discussions, and Bengal will get a stable and good government," he said.
The BJP secured a landslide victory in the recently concluded elections in West Bengal, bagging 207 seats in the 294-seat assembly and ending the 15-year rule of the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee.
(PTI)