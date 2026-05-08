West Bengal Government Formation LIVE: Two days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would not resign, Governor RN Ravi dissolved the state Cabinet and Legislative Assembly following the Assembly election results declared on May 4, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a two-thirds majority.

The Governor's office announced the dissolution on Thursday, citing powers under Article 174(2)(b) of the Constitution. A statement from Lok Bhaban (formerly Raj Bhavan) said the order took immediate effect in accordance with constitutional provisions.

Banerjee, now the outgoing Chief Minister, had earlier said she would not formally submit her resignation, claiming the poll results did not reflect the "true public mandate."

Meanwhile, the first BJP government in West Bengal is set to take oath on May 9, marking a major political shift in the state. The Chief Ministerial choice is yet to be announced, though Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is seen as the frontrunner. Other names being considered include state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, and former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta.

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