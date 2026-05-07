Nida Khan, Key Accused In TCS 'Conversion' Case, Arrested In Maharashtra

Nida Khan, key accused in the Nashik TCS 'conversion' case, was arrested in Maharashtra on Thursday.

Khan, accused of forcible religious conversion at the Nashik unit of the IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), had been on the run after multiple cases linked to the probe were registered.

Police had launched searches for Khan across different parts of Maharashtra before arresting her.

She had earlier approached a Nashik court seeking anticipatory bail and interim protection from arrest, citing her two-month pregnancy.

However, the court declined to grant interim relief.

Khan joined the company in December 2021 and worked as a 'process associate.'

According to documents accessed by NDTV, she was placed under suspension following the allegations.

"This is to inform you that the Company has been made aware of a serious matter reported against you, pursuant to which you are currently in judicial/police custody. Considering the seriousness of the matter as reported and that you are presently unable to discharge your official duties, the company has decided to place you under suspension with immediate effect until further communication and decision in the matter by the management," the letter dated April 9 read.

The company also informed her that access to its internal systems and network had been temporarily revoked pending further action.

Before the controversy surfaced publicly, Khan had reportedly been transferred from the Nashik unit to the company's offices in Malad and Hiranandani in Mumbai around three months ago.

TCS 'Conversion' And Sexual Harassment Case

The incident came to light after a woman working at the TCS Nashik branch accused a colleague, Danish Sheikh, of establishing a physical relationship with her after falsely promising marriage in 2022, when he was already married to another woman. According to a police report, Nida Khan is the sister of Danish Sheikh. She allegedly made derogatory remarks about the complainant's faith and attempted to pressure her to change her religion, the report said. It is further alleged that Khan and another individual, Tausif Akhtar, concealed the fact from the complainant that Danish Sheikh was already married to another woman.

As the police started investigating the matter, seven more women came forward, claiming that their senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department ignored their complaints. These events reportedly took place between February 2022 and March 2026.

Cops have arrested seven employees, including six men and a woman, the HR head.

After the matter came to light, TCS released an official statement on X - clarifying that Nida Khan is neither an HR manager nor has been responsible for recruitment. She was serving as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities.

The IT giant also said that it had not received any complaints through its internal channels on the matter.