Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Actor-turned-politician Vijay, who made a blockbuster debut in politics by breaking the DMK and AIADMK's traditional duopoly, is likely to form a government as early as May 7, sources said. The TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member assembly, falling short of the majority mark of 118.
Congress (which has 5 seats) has now decided to back Vijay - taking the seat count to 113. TVK insiders had told NDTV that they are counting on backing from other key DMK allies - CPI (two seats), CPM (two seats), and VCK (two seats).
While DMK won only 59 seats, MK Stalin too lost his stronghold, Kolathur, to TVK. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 47 seats.
Here are the latest updates on Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026:
Tamil Nadu Election Live: Visuals From Outside Vijay's Residence
Visuals from outside the residence of TVK chief Vijay.
#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Visuals from outside the residence of TVK Chief & winning candidate from Perambur Assembly constituency, Vijay.— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026
TVK won 108 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, becoming the single-largest party. pic.twitter.com/ZJ8ngj0gWD
Ally DMK Calls Congress "Backstabbers" Over Tie-Up With Actor Vijay
"Backstabbers", was how DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai described Congress in an exclusive interview with NDTV. He, however, bypassed a question on whether party chief MK Stalin shared the sentiment.
The five seats the Congress got in this election was because the party aligned with the DMK. "Otherwise, they would have drawn a blank at the recent polls," Saravanan said.
Further, indicating that Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam or TVK is close to the BJP, he questioned the advisability of a tie-up with the party.
Actor Vijay's two-year-old TVK has emerged as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu with 108 seats -- just 11 short of the majority mark. The party is confident of forming government with outside support. It has already refused BJP support on ideological grounds and has cast DMK as the villain.
Congress Backs Vijay's TVK, Expects 2 Positions In His Cabinet: Sources
Congress has decided to back actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), following the new party's massive win in the assembly election that jolted the southern state's politics by breaking the DMK and AIADMK's traditional duopoly.
Confirming the decision to NDTV, Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil said, "Yes, the Political Affairs Committee has authorised the TNCC to support TVK in government formation."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was clearly in favor of supporting TVK, but Congress President Kharge wanted the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee to make this decision instead of the Delhi leaders, sources said. A late-night virtual meeting of the Congress Political Affairs Committee authorised the Tamil Nadu unit to back TVK's government formation.
According to sources, Congress is expecting two ministerial positions in Vijay's government. Congress leaders Girish Chodankar and Praveen Chakraborty are in contact with TVK leaders, they added. However, the party had placed a key precondition - TVK must not align with the NDA or its allies, including the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
Tamil Nadu Election Results: Vijay Likely To Form Government Tomorrow
Actor-turned-politician Vijay, who made a blockbuster debut in politics by breaking the DMK and AIADMK's traditional duopoly, is likely to form a government as early as May 7, sources said. The TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member assembly, falling short of the majority mark of 118.