Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Actor-turned-politician Vijay, who made a blockbuster debut in politics by breaking the DMK and AIADMK's traditional duopoly, is likely to form a government as early as May 7, sources said. The TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member assembly, falling short of the majority mark of 118.

Congress (which has 5 seats) has now decided to back Vijay - taking the seat count to 113. TVK insiders had told NDTV that they are counting on backing from other key DMK allies - CPI (two seats), CPM (two seats), and VCK (two seats).

While DMK won only 59 seats, MK Stalin too lost his stronghold, Kolathur, to TVK. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 47 seats.

Here are the latest updates on Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: