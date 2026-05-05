"Backstabbers": Ally DMK On Congress's Possible Tie-Up With Actor Vijay

The Congress is holding a meeting tomorrow to take a call on actor-politician Vijay's alliance offer and its Tamil Nadu partner, MK Stalin's DMK, is livid. "Backstabbers", was how DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai described it in an exclusive interview with NDTV. He, however, bypassed a question on whether party chief MK Stalin shared the sentiment.



The five seats the Congress got in this election was because the party aligned with the DMK. "Otherwise, they would have drawn a blank at the recent polls," Saravanan said.

Further, indicating that Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam or TVK is close to the BJP, he questioned the advisability of a tie-up with the party.

Actor Vijay's two-year-old TVK has emerged as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu with 108 seats -- just 11 short of the majority mark. The party is confident of forming government with outside support. It has already refused BJP support on ideological grounds and has cast DMK as the villain.

"TVK has never spoken a single word against the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Saravanan pointed out.

"In fact, today Vijay's first thanks is not to the people of the state who elected him, not to his constituents who elected him, not to his members who worked for him to get him elected. His first thanks is to Modi. And Rahul Gandhi wants to support this kind of a person?" he added, citing Vijay's post on X thanking PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi for their wishes on his poll victory.

"When we speak of an alliance, the INDIA alliance, it is an alliance based on ideology," he added.

Asked if a tie-up with Vijay will spell the end the decades-old alliance with the DMK, Saravanan said, "It is for the Congress to decide".

Ahead of the election, the Congress had been rebuffed by the DMK on the question of power sharing in the state -- which had put a strain on the alliance. Now the TVK request for support is in, the Congress brass has asked its state leaders to take a call on the matter.