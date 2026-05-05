Vijay Thanks PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi For Their Wishes On Tamil Nadu Win

Actor and TVK chief Vijay has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for their wishes on his new party's massive win in the Tamil Nadu assembly election, which brought a tectonic shift in the state's politics by breaking the DMK and AIADMK's traditional duopoly.

"Thank you, Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi for your greetings. The well-being of our people remains our only goal. Transcending politics, we shall focus on the State's progress and the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu. We look forward to the Union Government's support in this endeavour," Vijay said in a post on X, replying to the prime minister.

Thank you, Hon'ble @PMOIndia, for your greetings. The well-being of our people remains our only goal.



​Transcending politics, we shall focus on the State's progress and the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu. We look forward to the Union Government's support in this endeavor. https://t.co/EO4h8qC0hF — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) May 5, 2026

In his reply to Rahul Gandhi, the actor-turned-politician said, "My sincere thanks to the Honorable Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for the call and kind wishes! We shall remain committed to excellence in public service, and preserving the cultural ethos of our state which requires collective cooperation. Beyond politics, we shall prioritize for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu."

My sincere thanks to the Honorable Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for the call and kind wishes! We shall remain committed to excellence in public service, and preserving the cultural ethos of our state which requires collective cooperation. Beyond politics, we shall… https://t.co/dohAfUSq0e — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) May 5, 2026

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has already staked claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu after emerging as the single-largest party with 108 seats. With no party securing the needed majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly, the state has entered a phase of political uncertainty and intense negotiations.

Banking on its strong electoral performance, the TVK has approached Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, asserting its right to form the government and seeking a two-week window to prove its majority on the floor of the house.

The development has triggered speculation over possible alliances, as the TVK remains 10 seats short of the halfway mark. Attention has shifted to which parties or independents may support Vijay's party, enabling it to form a stable government.

The Congress's Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar has said young voters and women played a key role in the TVK's strong performance. The next course of action will be decided by the party's leadership including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal, he added.

He indicated several Congress leaders were open to supporting the TVK if the situation demanded. "Once the TVK elects its legislature party leader, they can approach us. No one should underestimate the TVK," the Congress in-charge said.