"Dismiss Mamata Banerjee If She Doesn't Resign": Himanta Biswa Sarma To NDTV

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision not to resign can only be handled in one way -- dismiss her, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today.

"Dismiss Mamata Banerjee if she doesn't resign, Bengal has tolerated her for too long," Sarma told NDTV's CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal during an exclusive interview today.

Banerjee, who lost the state to BJP yesterday after three consecutive terms in power, refused to tender her resignation today, creating an unprecedented situation. "I have not lost, so I will not go to Raj Bhavan. I will not tender resignation," she told reporters at a press conference this evening.

While Banerjee's move can potentially bring down President's Rule on the state, sources in the Election Commission said this is not required if the winning party stakes claim and is invited by the Governor to form government before the term of the assembly ends.

The term of the West Bengal assembly ends on May 7 and the BJP could have just two more days to get the show on the road.

